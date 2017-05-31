Here are the 2017 NBA Finals odds and prop bets

Fans take in the action during the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Westgate sports book in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NBA Finals betting

Odds and props courtesy of the Westgate and Station Casinos sports books

Series

Cleveland Cavaliers; +220

Golden State Warriors; -260

Exact series result

Cavaliers win in four games; 35-1

Cavaliers win in five games; 20-1

Cavaliers win in six games; 6-1

Cavaliers win in seven games; 10-1

Warriors win in four games; 5-1

Warriors win in five games; 5-2

Warriors win in six games; 9-2

Warriors win in seven games; 7-2

MVP

Kevin Durant; 7-4

Stephen Curry; 2-1

LeBron James; 9-4

Kyrie Irving; 10-1

Draymond Green; 10-1

Klay Thompson; 30-1

Kevin Love; 40-1

Tristan Thompson; 300-1

Andre Iguodala; 300-1

J.R. Smith; 500-1

Kyle Korver; 1000-1

Game 1

Warriors; 7; 226; Cavaliers

First quarter

Warriors; 2½; 57½; Cavaliers

First half

Warriors; 4; 115; Cavaliers

Alternate point spreads

Cavaliers; 3½; +400

Warriors; +3½; -500

— — —

Cavaliers; +14½; -300

Warriors; 14½; +250

Prop bets

Largest lead of the game by either team; 18½

Total 3-point field goals made by both teams; 24½

Which team will score 10 or more points first?

Cavaliers; +120

Warriors; -140

Which team will score 15 or more points first?

Cavaliers; +140

Warriors; -160

Which team will score 20 or more points first?

Cavaliers; +160

Warriors; -190

Which team will score 25 or more points first?

Cavaliers; +170

Warriors; -190

Will the team that wins the first quarter win the game?

Yes; -190

No; +170

Which team will make a 3-pointer first?

Cavaliers; Even

Warriors; -130

Which team will have the highest scoring quarter?

Cavaliers; +160

Warriors; -190

Total points by LeBron James; 32

Total rebounds and assists by LeBron James; 17

Total free throws made by LeBron James; 6½

Total points by Kyrie Irving; 25½

Total points by Kevin Love; 18½

Total first half points by Cavaliers; 55½

Total points by Cavaliers; 109½

Total points by Stephen Curry; 27½

Total free throws made by Stephen Curry; 4½

Total points by Kevin Durant; 28½

Total points by Klay Thompson; 17½

Total points and rebounds and assists by Draymond Green; 28½

Total first half points by Warriors; 59½

Total points by Warriors; 116½