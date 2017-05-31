Here are the 2017 NBA Finals odds and prop bets

NBA Finals betting
Odds and props courtesy of the Westgate and Station Casinos sports books
Series
Cleveland Cavaliers; +220
Golden State Warriors; -260
Exact series result
Cavaliers win in four games; 35-1
Cavaliers win in five games; 20-1
Cavaliers win in six games; 6-1
Cavaliers win in seven games; 10-1
Warriors win in four games; 5-1
Warriors win in five games; 5-2
Warriors win in six games; 9-2
Warriors win in seven games; 7-2
MVP
Kevin Durant; 7-4
Stephen Curry; 2-1
LeBron James; 9-4
Kyrie Irving; 10-1
Draymond Green; 10-1
Klay Thompson; 30-1
Kevin Love; 40-1
Tristan Thompson; 300-1
Andre Iguodala; 300-1
J.R. Smith; 500-1
Kyle Korver; 1000-1
Game 1
Warriors; 7; 226; Cavaliers
First quarter
Warriors; 2½; 57½; Cavaliers
First half
Warriors; 4; 115; Cavaliers
Alternate point spreads
Cavaliers; 3½; +400
Warriors; +3½; -500
— — —
Cavaliers; +14½; -300
Warriors; 14½; +250
Prop bets
Largest lead of the game by either team; 18½
Total 3-point field goals made by both teams; 24½
Which team will score 10 or more points first?
Cavaliers; +120
Warriors; -140
Which team will score 15 or more points first?
Cavaliers; +140
Warriors; -160
Which team will score 20 or more points first?
Cavaliers; +160
Warriors; -190
Which team will score 25 or more points first?
Cavaliers; +170
Warriors; -190
Will the team that wins the first quarter win the game?
Yes; -190
No; +170
Which team will make a 3-pointer first?
Cavaliers; Even
Warriors; -130
Which team will have the highest scoring quarter?
Cavaliers; +160
Warriors; -190
Total points by LeBron James; 32
Total rebounds and assists by LeBron James; 17
Total free throws made by LeBron James; 6½
Total points by Kyrie Irving; 25½
Total points by Kevin Love; 18½
Total first half points by Cavaliers; 55½
Total points by Cavaliers; 109½
Total points by Stephen Curry; 27½
Total free throws made by Stephen Curry; 4½
Total points by Kevin Durant; 28½
Total points by Klay Thompson; 17½
Total points and rebounds and assists by Draymond Green; 28½
Total first half points by Warriors; 59½
Total points by Warriors; 116½