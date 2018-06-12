Betting

Here are the 2018 US Open odds and prop bets

By Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2018 - 1:56 pm
 

At Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y.

Thursday to Sunday

Posted at Westgate sports book

Odds to win

(Up to 150-1)

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Justin Rose 14-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Jason Day 16-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Tiger Woods 20-1

Phil Mickelson 25-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Branden Grace 30-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Bryson Dechambeau 40-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Francesco Molinari 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Alex Noren 50-1

Patrick Cantlay 50-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Bubba Watson 60-1

Matt Kuchar 60-1

Tony Finau 60-1

Zach Johnson 80-1

Xander Schauffele 80-1

Jimmy Walker 80-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Charl Schwartzel 100-1

Jason Dufner 100-1

Emiliano Grillo 100-1

Byeong Hun An 100-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1

Charley Hoffman 100-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1

Kyle Stanley 100-1

Aaron Wise 100-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Daniel Berger 125-1

Cameron Smith 125-1

Martin Kaymer 125-1

Shane Lowry 125-1

Si Woo Kim 125-1

Luke List 125-1

Keegan Bradley 125-1

Russell Henley 150-1

Kevin Chappell 150-1

Tyrrell Hatton 150-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 150-1

Gary Woodland 150-1

Adam Hadwin 150-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 150-1

Graeme McDowell 150-1

Peter Uihlein 150-1

Chez Reavie 150-1

Steve Stricker 150-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 150-1

Chesson Hadley 150-1

U.S. Open Groups

Win Group A

Dustin Johnson +200

Rory McIlroy +300

Justin Rose +250

Justin Thomas +300

Win Group B

Jason Day +250

Jordan Spieth +300

Rickie Fowler +220

Jon Rahm +275

Win Group C

Brooks Koepka +225

Tiger Woods +260

Phil Mickelson +260

Patrick Reed +300

Parlayable matchups

Phil Mickelson Even

Tiger Woods -120

— — —

Justin Rose -115

Justin Thomas -105

— — —

Dustin Johnson -150

Rory McIlroy +130

— — —

Jason Day +115

Rickie Fowler -135

— — —

Jordan Spieth -110

Jon Rahm -110

— — —

Patrick Reed -150

Sergio Garcia +130

Non-parlayable matchups

Dustin Johnson -160

Jason Day +140

— — —

Rory McIlroy -110

Justin Thomas -110

— — —

Justin Rose -115

Rickie Fowler -105

— — —

Dustin Johnson -155

Rickie Fowler +135

— — —

Dustin Johnson -160

Justin Thomas +140

— — —

Rory McIlroy +110

Rickie Fowler -130

— — —

Jordan Spieth -120

Tiger Woods Even

— — — —

Jon Rahm -145

Tiger Woods +125

— — —

Justin Thomas +110

Rickie Fowler -130

Props

Winning score: 275½

Lowest completed round by any golfer

Over 65½ +225

Under 65½ -275

What will the 36-hole cut be?

Over 145½ +120

Under 145½ -140

Will there be a hole-in-one?

Yes -105

No -115

Will there be a playoff?

Yes +300

No -400

Will Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy or Jordan Spieth win the U.S. Open?

Yes +250

No -310

Will Tiger Woods win the U.S. Open?

Yes 20-1

No -10,000

Will Tiger Woods make the cut?

Yes -400

No +300

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 5?

Yes +450

No -650

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 10?

Yes +225

No -275

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 20?

Yes +110

No -130

Will Tiger Woods’ opening first-round tee shot end up in the fairway?

Yes -135

No +115

Lowest completed round shot by Tiger Woods: 69

Will Phil Mickelson make the cut?

Yes -310

No +250

Will Sergio Garcia make the cut?

Yes -250

No +200

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

