Here are the 2018 US Open odds and prop bets

At Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y.
Thursday to Sunday
Posted at Westgate sports book
Odds to win
(Up to 150-1)
Dustin Johnson 8-1
Justin Rose 14-1
Rory McIlroy 14-1
Justin Thomas 14-1
Rickie Fowler 14-1
Jason Day 16-1
Jordan Spieth 18-1
Jon Rahm 20-1
Tiger Woods 20-1
Phil Mickelson 25-1
Brooks Koepka 25-1
Hideki Matsuyama 30-1
Patrick Reed 30-1
Henrik Stenson 30-1
Tommy Fleetwood 30-1
Branden Grace 30-1
Paul Casey 40-1
Bryson Dechambeau 40-1
Sergio Garcia 50-1
Francesco Molinari 50-1
Adam Scott 50-1
Marc Leishman 50-1
Louis Oosthuizen 50-1
Alex Noren 50-1
Patrick Cantlay 50-1
Webb Simpson 60-1
Bubba Watson 60-1
Matt Kuchar 60-1
Tony Finau 60-1
Zach Johnson 80-1
Xander Schauffele 80-1
Jimmy Walker 80-1
Ian Poulter 100-1
Charl Schwartzel 100-1
Jason Dufner 100-1
Emiliano Grillo 100-1
Byeong Hun An 100-1
Brandt Snedeker 100-1
Charley Hoffman 100-1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1
Kyle Stanley 100-1
Aaron Wise 100-1
Brian Harman 125-1
Kevin Kisner 125-1
Daniel Berger 125-1
Cameron Smith 125-1
Martin Kaymer 125-1
Shane Lowry 125-1
Si Woo Kim 125-1
Luke List 125-1
Keegan Bradley 125-1
Russell Henley 150-1
Kevin Chappell 150-1
Tyrrell Hatton 150-1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 150-1
Gary Woodland 150-1
Adam Hadwin 150-1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 150-1
Graeme McDowell 150-1
Peter Uihlein 150-1
Chez Reavie 150-1
Steve Stricker 150-1
Thorbjorn Olesen 150-1
Chesson Hadley 150-1
U.S. Open Groups
Win Group A
Dustin Johnson +200
Rory McIlroy +300
Justin Rose +250
Justin Thomas +300
Win Group B
Jason Day +250
Jordan Spieth +300
Rickie Fowler +220
Jon Rahm +275
Win Group C
Brooks Koepka +225
Tiger Woods +260
Phil Mickelson +260
Patrick Reed +300
Parlayable matchups
Phil Mickelson Even
Tiger Woods -120
— — —
Justin Rose -115
Justin Thomas -105
— — —
Dustin Johnson -150
Rory McIlroy +130
— — —
Jason Day +115
Rickie Fowler -135
— — —
Jordan Spieth -110
Jon Rahm -110
— — —
Patrick Reed -150
Sergio Garcia +130
Non-parlayable matchups
Dustin Johnson -160
Jason Day +140
— — —
Rory McIlroy -110
Justin Thomas -110
— — —
Justin Rose -115
Rickie Fowler -105
— — —
Dustin Johnson -155
Rickie Fowler +135
— — —
Dustin Johnson -160
Justin Thomas +140
— — —
Rory McIlroy +110
Rickie Fowler -130
— — —
Jordan Spieth -120
Tiger Woods Even
— — — —
Jon Rahm -145
Tiger Woods +125
— — —
Justin Thomas +110
Rickie Fowler -130
Props
Winning score: 275½
Lowest completed round by any golfer
Over 65½ +225
Under 65½ -275
What will the 36-hole cut be?
Over 145½ +120
Under 145½ -140
Will there be a hole-in-one?
Yes -105
No -115
Will there be a playoff?
Yes +300
No -400
Will Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy or Jordan Spieth win the U.S. Open?
Yes +250
No -310
Will Tiger Woods win the U.S. Open?
Yes 20-1
No -10,000
Will Tiger Woods make the cut?
Yes -400
No +300
Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 5?
Yes +450
No -650
Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 10?
Yes +225
No -275
Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 20?
Yes +110
No -130
Will Tiger Woods’ opening first-round tee shot end up in the fairway?
Yes -135
No +115
Lowest completed round shot by Tiger Woods: 69
Will Phil Mickelson make the cut?
Yes -310
No +250
Will Sergio Garcia make the cut?
Yes -250
No +200
