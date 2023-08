Here are the 2023 NFL preseason quarterback rotations

Quarterbacks are one of the biggest keys to winning wagers in the NFL preseason. In general, it’s wise to back teams with QB competitions and/or strong rotations.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass during a "Back Together Weekend" NFL football training camp practice Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Here are the preseason quarterback rotations for all 32 NFL teams:

AFC West

Raiders: Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Aidan O’Connell, Chase Garbers

Broncos: Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham, Ben DiNucci

Chargers: Justin Herbert, Easton Stick, Max Duggan

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert, Shane Buechele, Chris Oladokun

AFC North

Ravens: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Josh Johnson, Anthony Brown

Bengals: Joe Burrow, Trevor Siemian, Jake Browning, Reid Sinnett

Browns: Deshaun Watson, Joshua Dobbs, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Kellen Mond

Steelers: Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Tanner Morgan

AFC South

Texans: C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Case Keenum

Colts: Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger

Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard, Nathan Rourke

Titans: Ryan Tannehill, Will Levis, Malik Willis

AFC East

Bills: Josh Allen, Kyle Allen, Matt Barkley

Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson, James Blackman

Patriots: Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Trace McSorley, Malik Cunningham

Jets: Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, Chris Streveler

NFC West

Rams: Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett, Brett Rypien, Dresser Winn

Cardinals: Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, Clayton Tune, Jeff Driskel, David Blough

49ers: Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, Brandon Allen

Seahawks: Geno Smith, Drew Lock, Holton Ahlers

NFC South

Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, John Wolford

Falcons: Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside

Saints: Derek Carr, Jameis Winston, Jake Haener

Panthers: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Matt Corral

NFC North

Packers: Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Danny Etling, Alex McGough

Vikings: Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall

Bears: Justin Fields, PJ Walker, Nathan Peterman, Tyson Bagent

Lions: Jared Goff, Nate Sudfeld, Hendon Hooker, Adrian Martinez

NFC East

Cowboys: Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Will Grier

Eagles: Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee, Ian Book

Giants: Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, Tommy DeVito

Commanders: Sam Howell, Jacoby Brissett, Jake Fromm

