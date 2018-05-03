Here are the Golden Knights-San Jose Sharks Game 5 prop bets

Golden Knights-San Jose Sharks Game 5 props
Posted at Westgate sports book
Will either team score in first 10 minutes of the game?
Yes; -115
No; -105
Will the game go to overtime?
Yes; +270
No; -340
Will Brent Burns get a point?
Yes; -150
No; +130
Will James Neal score a goal?
Yes; +210
No; -260
Will Erik Haula score a goal?
Yes; +230
No; -280
Will William Karlsson score a goal?
Yes; +170
No; -200
Will Jonathan Marchessault get a point?
Yes; -170
No; +145
Will Reilly Smith get a point?
Yes; -165
No; +142
Will Alex Tuch get a point?
Yes; +110
No; -130
Will David Perron get a point?
Yes; -110
No; -110
Total shots on goal by San Jose Sharks; 31½
Total goals by San Jose Sharks
Over 2½; Even
Under 2½; -120
Total shots on goal by Golden Knights; 32½
Total goals by Golden Knights
Over 2½; -150
Under 2½; +130
Player to score first goal
William Karlsson; 7-1
Jonathan Marchessault; 8-1
Logan Couture; 10-1
James Neal; 12-1
Erik Haula; 12-1
Reilly Smith; 12-1
Evander Kane; 12-1
Joe Pavelski; 12-1
Tomas Hertl; 12-1
Alex Tuch; 15-1
Mikkel Boedker; 20-1
Brent Burns; 25-1
Chris Tierney; 30-1
Timo Meier; 30-1
David Perron; 30-1
Cody Eakin; 30-1
Marcus Sorensen; 30-1
Shea Theodore; 30-1
Tomas Tatar; 40-1
Colin Miller; 40-1
Joonas Donskoi; 40-1
Kevin Labanc; 50-1
Nate Schmidt; 60-1
Tomas Nosek; 80-1
Marc-Edouard Vlasic; 80-1
Brayden McNabb; 80-1
Eric Fehr; 100-1
Melker Karlsson; 100-1
Brenden Dillon; 100-1
Justin Braun; 100-1
Dylan DeMelo; 100-1
William Carrier; 100-1
Deryk Engelland; 100-1
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare; 100-1
Joakim Ryan; 200-1
Jon Merrill; 200-1
Field (all others); 40-1
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.