Betting

Here are the Kentucky Derby prop bets and matchups

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2018 - 4:55 pm
 

Derby betting board

Propositions

(Posted at Wynn Las Vegas race book)

Will any horse win the Triple Crown?

Yes; 6-1

No; -800

Matchups

Magnum Moon (16); +140

Good Magic (6); -170

— — —

Good Magic (6); +125

Justify (7); -155

— — —

Free Drop Billy (2); +140

Hofburg (9); -170

— — —

My Boy Jack (10); +130

Vino Rosso (18); -160

— — —

Enticed (12); -145

Flameaway (4); +115

— — —

Audible (5); Even

Bolt d’Oro (11); -130

— — —

Bravazo (13); +120

Lone Sailor (8); -150

— — —

Solomini (17); -115

Noble Indy (19); -115

— — —

Mendelssohn (14); -140

Magnum Moon (16); +110

— — —

Firenze Fire (1); -150

Promises Fulfilled (3); +120

— — —

Bolt d’Oro (11); -110

Good Magic (6); -120

— — —

Magnum Moon (16); +190

Justify (7); +220

Odds to win the Triple Crown

Justify; 8-1

Mendelssohn; 22-1

Good Magic; 30-1

Audible; 30-1

Magnum Moon; 35-1

Bolt d’Oro; 35-1

Vino Rosso; 50-1

Hofburg; 100-1

Enticed; 125-1

Solomini; 150-1

Flameaway; 175-1

Free Drop Billy; 175-1

Noble Indy; 175-1

Bravazo; 200-1

Instilled Regard; 200-1

My Boy Jack; 200-1

Lone Sailor; 300-1

Combatant; 300-1

Promises Fulfilled; 350-1

Firenze Fire; 500-1

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: Final Four
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA final four.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Sweet 16
Todd Dewey, Matt Holt and Kelly Stewart go over their picks for the NCAA March madness sweet 16.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Midwest Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA midwest bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA South Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA South bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA East Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA east bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA West Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA west bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Basketball Week 15
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Westgate Sports Book Director John Murray.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Basketball Week 14
Adam Hill and Kelly Stewart discuss betting strategies for college basketball.
More in Betting
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Betting Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like