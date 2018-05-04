Here are the Kentucky Derby prop bets and matchups

Derby betting board
Propositions
(Posted at Wynn Las Vegas race book)
Will any horse win the Triple Crown?
Yes; 6-1
No; -800
Matchups
Magnum Moon (16); +140
Good Magic (6); -170
— — —
Good Magic (6); +125
Justify (7); -155
— — —
Free Drop Billy (2); +140
Hofburg (9); -170
— — —
My Boy Jack (10); +130
Vino Rosso (18); -160
— — —
Enticed (12); -145
Flameaway (4); +115
— — —
Audible (5); Even
Bolt d’Oro (11); -130
— — —
Bravazo (13); +120
Lone Sailor (8); -150
— — —
Solomini (17); -115
Noble Indy (19); -115
— — —
Mendelssohn (14); -140
Magnum Moon (16); +110
— — —
Firenze Fire (1); -150
Promises Fulfilled (3); +120
— — —
Bolt d’Oro (11); -110
Good Magic (6); -120
— — —
Magnum Moon (16); +190
Justify (7); +220
Odds to win the Triple Crown
Justify; 8-1
Mendelssohn; 22-1
Good Magic; 30-1
Audible; 30-1
Magnum Moon; 35-1
Bolt d’Oro; 35-1
Vino Rosso; 50-1
Hofburg; 100-1
Enticed; 125-1
Solomini; 150-1
Flameaway; 175-1
Free Drop Billy; 175-1
Noble Indy; 175-1
Bravazo; 200-1
Instilled Regard; 200-1
My Boy Jack; 200-1
Lone Sailor; 300-1
Combatant; 300-1
Promises Fulfilled; 350-1
Firenze Fire; 500-1
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.