Here are the largest bets placed on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 59

The Super Bowl brings the biggest bets of the year.

Eight bets of $1 million or more were reported on the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Here are all the six- and seven-figure bets confirmed to have been placed for the Feb. 9 NFL title game between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (in order of bet size).

Note: BetMGM declined to give the exact amount on bets.

This list will be updated until kickoff:

— $800,000+ on Eagles money line (+110) (BetMGM, Feb. 1)

— $800,000+ on Eagles money line (+110) (BetMGM, Jan. 27)

— $300,000+ on Chiefs money line (-130) (BetMGM, reported Feb. 1)

— $200,000 to win $550,000 on Eagles to win Super Bowl (+275) (Caesars Sportsbook, Jan. 19)

— $125,000+ on Chiefs-Eagles under 49½ (-110) (BetMGM, reported Feb. 1)

— $125,000+ on Chiefs-Eagles under 49½ (-110) (BetMGM, reported Feb. 1)

