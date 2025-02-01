62°F
Here are the largest bets placed on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 59

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick M ...
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) shake hands following an NFL football game on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2025 - 2:26 pm
 

The Super Bowl brings the biggest bets of the year.

Eight bets of $1 million or more were reported on the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Here are all the six- and seven-figure bets confirmed to have been placed for the Feb. 9 NFL title game between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (in order of bet size).

Note: BetMGM declined to give the exact amount on bets.

This list will be updated until kickoff:

— $800,000+ on Eagles money line (+110) (BetMGM, Feb. 1)

— $800,000+ on Eagles money line (+110) (BetMGM, Jan. 27)

— $300,000+ on Chiefs money line (-130) (BetMGM, reported Feb. 1)

— $200,000 to win $550,000 on Eagles to win Super Bowl (+275) (Caesars Sportsbook, Jan. 19)

— $125,000+ on Chiefs-Eagles under 49½ (-110) (BetMGM, reported Feb. 1)

— $125,000+ on Chiefs-Eagles under 49½ (-110) (BetMGM, reported Feb. 1)

