Here are the Masters odds and prop bets

The Masters
Thursday through Sunday
Augusta National Golf Club
Odds and props posted at the Westgate and William Hill sports books
To win
(Up to 60-1)
Justin Thomas 10-1
Jordan Spieth 10-1
Dustin Johnson 12-1
Rory McIlroy 12-1
Tiger Woods 12-1
Justin Rose 12-1
Jason Day 16-1
Rickie Fowler 16-1
Phil Mickelson 16-1
Bubba Watson 16-1
Paul Casey 20-1
Jon Rahm 20-1
Henrik Stenson 30-1
Hideki Matsuyama 30-1
Sergio Garcia 30-1
Tommy Fleetwood 30-1
Patrick Reed 40-1
Marc Leishman 40-1
Alex Noren 40-1
Matt Kuchar 40-1
Adam Scott 60-1
Thomas Pieters 60-1
Louis Oosthuizen 60-1
Charley Hoffman 60-1
Ian Poulter 60-1
Bryson DeChambeau 60-1
Tiger Woods props
Will Tiger Woods win the Masters?
Yes +1200
No -3000
Will Tiger Woods make the cut?
Yes -500
No +375
Will Tiger Woods finish in the top five?
Yes +300
No -400
Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 10?
Yes +150
No -180
Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 20?
Yes -160
No +140
Will Tiger Woods’ opening first-round tee shot end up in the fairway?
Yes -140
No +120
Lowest completed round shot by Tiger Woods
Over 68½ +105
Under 68½ -125
Will Tiger Woods have the lead after the first round?
Yes +1400
No -4000
Will Tiger Woods have the lead after the second round?
Yes +1200
No -3000
Will Tiger Woods have the lead after the third round?
Yes +1000
No -2000
Will Woods, Thomas, Johnson, McIlroy or Spieth win the Masters?
Yes +150
No -180
First-round score by Tiger Woods
Over 72 Even
Under 72 -120
— — —
Winning score
Over 277½ +110
Under 277½ -130
Lowest completed round shot by any golfer
Over 65½ +140
Under 65½ -160
Will there be a hole-in-one?
Yes -140
No +120
Will there be a playoff?
Yes +300
No -400
Will any left-handed golfer win the Masters?
Yes +700
No -1100
Parlayable matchups
Phil Mickelson Even
Tiger Woods -120
— — —
Jordan Spieth -120
Justin Thomas Even
— — —
Dustin Johnson -110
Rory McIlroy -110
— — —
Paul Casey +115
Justin Rose -135
— — —
Jason Day -150
Rickie Fowler +130
— — —
Sergio Garcia -110
Jon Rahm -110
— — —
Charley Hoffman -120
Ryan Moore Even
Group matchups
Win Group A
Jordan Spieth +260
Justin Thomas +260
Dustin Johnson +260
Rory McIlroy +260
Win Group B
Justin Rose +220
Tiger Woods +260
Phil Mickelson +290
Bubba Watson +275
Win Group C
Jason Day +240
Rickie Fowler +250
Jon Rahm +275
Sergio Garcia +275
Top senior
Fred Couples 5-4
Vijay Singh 9-4
Bernhard Langer 5-2
Jose Maria Olazabal 25-1
Larry Mize 30-1
Mark O’Meara 30-1
Sandy Lyle 40-1
Ian Woosnam 50-1
Winning margin
Playoff 3-1
1 shot 7-2
2 shots 11-4
3 shots 9-2
4+ shots 7-2
Nationality of Masters winner
United States -125
Europe +160
Rest of world +550
First-round score by Dustin Johnson
Over 72½ Even
Under 72½ -120
First-round score by Rory McIlroy
Over 72½ Even
Under 72½ -120
First-round score by Jordan Spieth
Over 72 -105
Under 72 -115
Will Phil Mickelson finish in the top 10?
Yes +165
No -185
Will Rory McIlroy finish in the top 10?
Yes -110
No -110
Will Jordan Spieth finish in the top 10?
Yes -110
No -110
Will Dustin Johnson finish in the top 10?
Yes +105
No -125
Will Bubba Watson finish in the top 10?
Yes +155
No -175
Will Rickie Fowler finish in the top 20?
Yes -120
No Even
