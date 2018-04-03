Here are the Masters odds and prop bets

Odds and props posted at the Westgate and William Hill sports books for the Masters.

Tiger Woods walks to the 15th green during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Jordan Spieth hits his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Houston Open golf tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Humble, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the third hole during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Justin Thomas, from left, Tiger Woods and Fred Couples walk to the fourth green during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods chat on the 15th hole during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Jordan Spieth hits a chip on the seventh hole during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Justin Thomas gestures on the 18th green during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Dustin Johnson hits a chip on the 17th hole during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Dustin Johnson walks to the sixth green during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Masters

Thursday through Sunday

Augusta National Golf Club

Odds and props posted at the Westgate and William Hill sports books

To win

(Up to 60-1)

Justin Thomas 10-1

Jordan Spieth 10-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Jason Day 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Phil Mickelson 16-1

Bubba Watson 16-1

Paul Casey 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Sergio Garcia 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Marc Leishman 40-1

Alex Noren 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Adam Scott 60-1

Thomas Pieters 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Charley Hoffman 60-1

Ian Poulter 60-1

Bryson DeChambeau 60-1

Tiger Woods props

Will Tiger Woods win the Masters?

Yes +1200

No -3000

Will Tiger Woods make the cut?

Yes -500

No +375

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top five?

Yes +300

No -400

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 10?

Yes +150

No -180

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 20?

Yes -160

No +140

Will Tiger Woods’ opening first-round tee shot end up in the fairway?

Yes -140

No +120

Lowest completed round shot by Tiger Woods

Over 68½ +105

Under 68½ -125

Will Tiger Woods have the lead after the first round?

Yes +1400

No -4000

Will Tiger Woods have the lead after the second round?

Yes +1200

No -3000

Will Tiger Woods have the lead after the third round?

Yes +1000

No -2000

Will Woods, Thomas, Johnson, McIlroy or Spieth win the Masters?

Yes +150

No -180

First-round score by Tiger Woods

Over 72 Even

Under 72 -120

— — —

Winning score

Over 277½ +110

Under 277½ -130

Lowest completed round shot by any golfer

Over 65½ +140

Under 65½ -160

Will there be a hole-in-one?

Yes -140

No +120

Will there be a playoff?

Yes +300

No -400

Will any left-handed golfer win the Masters?

Yes +700

No -1100

Parlayable matchups

Phil Mickelson Even

Tiger Woods -120

— — —

Jordan Spieth -120

Justin Thomas Even

— — —

Dustin Johnson -110

Rory McIlroy -110

— — —

Paul Casey +115

Justin Rose -135

— — —

Jason Day -150

Rickie Fowler +130

— — —

Sergio Garcia -110

Jon Rahm -110

— — —

Charley Hoffman -120

Ryan Moore Even

Group matchups

Win Group A

Jordan Spieth +260

Justin Thomas +260

Dustin Johnson +260

Rory McIlroy +260

Win Group B

Justin Rose +220

Tiger Woods +260

Phil Mickelson +290

Bubba Watson +275

Win Group C

Jason Day +240

Rickie Fowler +250

Jon Rahm +275

Sergio Garcia +275

Top senior

Fred Couples 5-4

Vijay Singh 9-4

Bernhard Langer 5-2

Jose Maria Olazabal 25-1

Larry Mize 30-1

Mark O’Meara 30-1

Sandy Lyle 40-1

Ian Woosnam 50-1

Winning margin

Playoff 3-1

1 shot 7-2

2 shots 11-4

3 shots 9-2

4+ shots 7-2

Nationality of Masters winner

United States -125

Europe +160

Rest of world +550

First-round score by Dustin Johnson

Over 72½ Even

Under 72½ -120

First-round score by Rory McIlroy

Over 72½ Even

Under 72½ -120

First-round score by Jordan Spieth

Over 72 -105

Under 72 -115

Will Phil Mickelson finish in the top 10?

Yes +165

No -185

Will Rory McIlroy finish in the top 10?

Yes -110

No -110

Will Jordan Spieth finish in the top 10?

Yes -110

No -110

Will Dustin Johnson finish in the top 10?

Yes +105

No -125

Will Bubba Watson finish in the top 10?

Yes +155

No -175

Will Rickie Fowler finish in the top 20?

Yes -120

No Even

