Here are the NBA playoff series prices, futures odds and props

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2018 - 12:06 pm
 
Updated April 13, 2018 - 12:29 pm

NBA playoffs

(Odds posted at Westgate sports book)

Series prices

San Antonio Spurs; +900

Golden State Warriors; -1600

— — —

Washington Wizards; +500

Toronto Raptors; -700

— — —

Miami Heat; +375

Philadelphia 76ers; -500

— — —

New Orleans Pelicans; +180

Portland Trail Blazers; -220

— — —

Milwaukee Bucks; +145

Boston Celtics; -170

— — —

Indiana Pacers; +500

Cleveland Cavaliers; -700

— — —

Utah Jazz; +115

Oklahoma City Thunder; -135

— — —

Minnesota Timberwolves; +1600

Houston Rockets; -6000

NBA championship

Golden State Warriors; 6-5

Houston Rockets; 13-10

Cleveland Cavaliers; 8-1

Toronto Raptors; 10-1

Philadelphia 76ers; 25-1

Oklahoma City Thunder; 50-1

Portland Trail Blazers; 50-1

Utah Jazz; 80-1

San Antonio Spurs; 100-1

Boston Celtics; 100-1

Washington Wizards; 200-1

New Orleans Pelicans; 200-1

Indiana Pacers; 200-1

Miami Heat; 200-1

Milwaukee Bucks; 300-1

Minnesota Timberwolves; 300-1

Western Conference

Golden State Warriors; -110

Houston Rockets; -110

Portland Trail Blazers; 25-1

Oklahoma City Thunder; 25-1

Utah Jazz; 40-1

San Antonio Spurs; 50-1

New Orleans Pelicans; 100-1

Minnesota Timberwolves; 150-1

Eastern Conference

Cleveland Cavaliers; 6-5

Toronto Raptors; 3-2

Philadelphia 76ers; 4-1

Boston Celtics; 20-1

Washington Wizards; 40-1

Indiana Pacers; 40-1

Miami Heat; 40-1

Milwaukee Bucks; 80-1

Will Warriors win the 2018 NBA title?

(Posted at William Hill sports book)

Yes; +130

No; -150

