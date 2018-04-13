Here are the NBA playoff series prices, futures odds and props

NBA playoffs
(Odds posted at Westgate sports book)
Series prices
San Antonio Spurs; +900
Golden State Warriors; -1600
— — —
Washington Wizards; +500
Toronto Raptors; -700
— — —
Miami Heat; +375
Philadelphia 76ers; -500
— — —
New Orleans Pelicans; +180
Portland Trail Blazers; -220
— — —
Milwaukee Bucks; +145
Boston Celtics; -170
— — —
Indiana Pacers; +500
Cleveland Cavaliers; -700
— — —
Utah Jazz; +115
Oklahoma City Thunder; -135
— — —
Minnesota Timberwolves; +1600
Houston Rockets; -6000
NBA championship
Golden State Warriors; 6-5
Houston Rockets; 13-10
Cleveland Cavaliers; 8-1
Toronto Raptors; 10-1
Philadelphia 76ers; 25-1
Oklahoma City Thunder; 50-1
Portland Trail Blazers; 50-1
Utah Jazz; 80-1
San Antonio Spurs; 100-1
Boston Celtics; 100-1
Washington Wizards; 200-1
New Orleans Pelicans; 200-1
Indiana Pacers; 200-1
Miami Heat; 200-1
Milwaukee Bucks; 300-1
Minnesota Timberwolves; 300-1
Western Conference
Golden State Warriors; -110
Houston Rockets; -110
Portland Trail Blazers; 25-1
Oklahoma City Thunder; 25-1
Utah Jazz; 40-1
San Antonio Spurs; 50-1
New Orleans Pelicans; 100-1
Minnesota Timberwolves; 150-1
Eastern Conference
Cleveland Cavaliers; 6-5
Toronto Raptors; 3-2
Philadelphia 76ers; 4-1
Boston Celtics; 20-1
Washington Wizards; 40-1
Indiana Pacers; 40-1
Miami Heat; 40-1
Milwaukee Bucks; 80-1
Will Warriors win the 2018 NBA title?
(Posted at William Hill sports book)
Yes; +130
No; -150