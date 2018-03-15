Betting

Here are the NCAA Tournament prop bets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2018 - 6:03 pm
 
Here are some NCAA Tournament props posted at MGM Resorts, William Hill, Westgate and Station Casinos sports books:

Sum of all seeds to make the Final Four

Over 12.5; +165

Under 12.5; -185

Will any No. 1 seed be behind or tied with a No. 16 seed at halftime?

Yes; +300

No; -400

Largest margin of victory in first round: 37.5

Total No. 1 seeds to reach the Final Four

Over 1.5; +175

Under 1.5; -210

Will a No. 1 seed win the tournament?

Yes; +170

No; -200

Will a No. 2 seed win the tournament?

Yes; +225

No; -275

Will a No. 3 seed win the tournament?

Yes; +600

No; -900

Will a No. 15 seed win a game?

Yes; +425

No; -550

Will a No. 14 seed win a game?

Yes; +135

No; -155

Will a No. 13 seed win a game?

Yes; +115

No; -135

Will a No. 12 seed win a game?

Yes; -260

No; +220

Will UNR reach the Sweet 16?

Yes; +500

No; -700

Total NCAA Tournament wins by Mountain West

Over 0.5; -210

Under 0.5; +180

Will Arizona reach the Sweet 16?

Yes/No; -110

Will Gonzaga reach the Sweet 16?

Yes; -150

No; +130

Will West Virginia reach the Sweet 16?

Yes; Even

No; -120

Will Wichita State reach the Sweet 16?

Yes; +120

No; -140

Will Kentucky reach the Sweet 16?

Yes; +180

No; -220

Will any Atlantic Coast Conference team win the tournament?

Yes; +210

No; -260

Will any Big East team win the tournament?

Yes; +375

No; -500

Will any Big Ten team win the tournament?

Yes; +350

No; -450

Will any Big 12 team win the tournament?

Yes; +800

No; -1,400

Team with most wins?

North Carolina; +125

Duke: -145

— — —

Arizona; +115

Gonzaga; -135

— — —

Michigan State; -190

Michigan; +160

— — —

Virginia; +130

Villanova; -150

No. 1 seeds to make the Final Four

1; 3-2

2; 5-2

0; 7-2

3; 5-1

4; 15-1

Win Midwest Regional

Duke; 9-5

Michigan State; 2-1

Kansas; 3-1

Auburn; 7-1

Win South Regional

Virginia; 3-2

Cincinnati; 3-1

Arizona; 7-2

Tennessee; 7-1

Kentucky; 8-1

Win West Regional

North Carolina; 5-2

Gonzaga; 3-1

Xavier; 4-1

Michigan; 4-1

Ohio State; 8-1

Win East Regional

Villanova; +130

Purdue; +275

West Virginia; 7-1

Texas Tech; 8-1

Wichita State; 8-1

