Here are the NCAA Tournament prop bets

Here are some NCAA Tournament props posted at MGM Resorts, William Hill, Westgate and Station Casinos sports books:
Sum of all seeds to make the Final Four
Over 12.5; +165
Under 12.5; -185
Will any No. 1 seed be behind or tied with a No. 16 seed at halftime?
Yes; +300
No; -400
Largest margin of victory in first round: 37.5
Total No. 1 seeds to reach the Final Four
Over 1.5; +175
Under 1.5; -210
Will a No. 1 seed win the tournament?
Yes; +170
No; -200
Will a No. 2 seed win the tournament?
Yes; +225
No; -275
Will a No. 3 seed win the tournament?
Yes; +600
No; -900
Will a No. 15 seed win a game?
Yes; +425
No; -550
Will a No. 14 seed win a game?
Yes; +135
No; -155
Will a No. 13 seed win a game?
Yes; +115
No; -135
Will a No. 12 seed win a game?
Yes; -260
No; +220
Will UNR reach the Sweet 16?
Yes; +500
No; -700
Total NCAA Tournament wins by Mountain West
Over 0.5; -210
Under 0.5; +180
Will Arizona reach the Sweet 16?
Yes/No; -110
Will Gonzaga reach the Sweet 16?
Yes; -150
No; +130
Will West Virginia reach the Sweet 16?
Yes; Even
No; -120
Will Wichita State reach the Sweet 16?
Yes; +120
No; -140
Will Kentucky reach the Sweet 16?
Yes; +180
No; -220
Will any Atlantic Coast Conference team win the tournament?
Yes; +210
No; -260
Will any Big East team win the tournament?
Yes; +375
No; -500
Will any Big Ten team win the tournament?
Yes; +350
No; -450
Will any Big 12 team win the tournament?
Yes; +800
No; -1,400
Team with most wins?
North Carolina; +125
Duke: -145
— — —
Arizona; +115
Gonzaga; -135
— — —
Michigan State; -190
Michigan; +160
— — —
Virginia; +130
Villanova; -150
No. 1 seeds to make the Final Four
1; 3-2
2; 5-2
0; 7-2
3; 5-1
4; 15-1
Win Midwest Regional
Duke; 9-5
Michigan State; 2-1
Kansas; 3-1
Auburn; 7-1
Win South Regional
Virginia; 3-2
Cincinnati; 3-1
Arizona; 7-2
Tennessee; 7-1
Kentucky; 8-1
Win West Regional
North Carolina; 5-2
Gonzaga; 3-1
Xavier; 4-1
Michigan; 4-1
Ohio State; 8-1
Win East Regional
Villanova; +130
Purdue; +275
West Virginia; 7-1
Texas Tech; 8-1
Wichita State; 8-1
