Here are the NCAA Tournament prop bets

Here are some NCAA Tournament props posted at MGM Resorts, William Hill, Westgate and Station Casinos sports books.

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) is pressured by Nevada Wolf Pack forward Caleb Martin (10) and guard Josh Hall (33) in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 8, 2018. Nevada won 79-74. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) blocks Nevada Wolf Pack forward Cody Martin (11) in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 8, 2018. Nevada won 79-74. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada Wolf Pack guard Hallice Cooke (13) looks at UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) before getting called for a technical foul in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 8, 2018. Nevada won 79-74. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10), second from right, fights for the ball against Nevada Wolf Pack players from left, Nevada Wolf Pack guard Kendall Stephens (21), guard Josh Hall (33) and forward Caleb Martin (10) in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 8, 2018. Nevada won 79-74. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) is blocked by Nevada Wolf Pack forward Caleb Martin (10) in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 8, 2018. Nevada won 79-74. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) is blocked by Nevada Wolf Pack forward Cody Martin (11) in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 8, 2018. Nevada won 79-74. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) catches Nevada Wolf Pack player on a pump fake in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 8, 2018. Nevada won 79-74. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) is pressured by Nevada Wolf Pack forward Caleb Martin (10) and guard Josh Hall (33) in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 8, 2018. Nevada won 79-74. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Here are some NCAA Tournament props posted at MGM Resorts, William Hill, Westgate and Station Casinos sports books:

Sum of all seeds to make the Final Four

Over 12.5; +165

Under 12.5; -185

Will any No. 1 seed be behind or tied with a No. 16 seed at halftime?

Yes; +300

No; -400

Largest margin of victory in first round: 37.5

Total No. 1 seeds to reach the Final Four

Over 1.5; +175

Under 1.5; -210

Will a No. 1 seed win the tournament?

Yes; +170

No; -200

Will a No. 2 seed win the tournament?

Yes; +225

No; -275

Will a No. 3 seed win the tournament?

Yes; +600

No; -900

Will a No. 15 seed win a game?

Yes; +425

No; -550

Will a No. 14 seed win a game?

Yes; +135

No; -155

Will a No. 13 seed win a game?

Yes; +115

No; -135

Will a No. 12 seed win a game?

Yes; -260

No; +220

Will UNR reach the Sweet 16?

Yes; +500

No; -700

Total NCAA Tournament wins by Mountain West

Over 0.5; -210

Under 0.5; +180

Will Arizona reach the Sweet 16?

Yes/No; -110

Will Gonzaga reach the Sweet 16?

Yes; -150

No; +130

Will West Virginia reach the Sweet 16?

Yes; Even

No; -120

Will Wichita State reach the Sweet 16?

Yes; +120

No; -140

Will Kentucky reach the Sweet 16?

Yes; +180

No; -220

Will any Atlantic Coast Conference team win the tournament?

Yes; +210

No; -260

Will any Big East team win the tournament?

Yes; +375

No; -500

Will any Big Ten team win the tournament?

Yes; +350

No; -450

Will any Big 12 team win the tournament?

Yes; +800

No; -1,400

Team with most wins?

North Carolina; +125

Duke: -145

— — —

Arizona; +115

Gonzaga; -135

— — —

Michigan State; -190

Michigan; +160

— — —

Virginia; +130

Villanova; -150

No. 1 seeds to make the Final Four

1; 3-2

2; 5-2

0; 7-2

3; 5-1

4; 15-1

Win Midwest Regional

Duke; 9-5

Michigan State; 2-1

Kansas; 3-1

Auburn; 7-1

Win South Regional

Virginia; 3-2

Cincinnati; 3-1

Arizona; 7-2

Tennessee; 7-1

Kentucky; 8-1

Win West Regional

North Carolina; 5-2

Gonzaga; 3-1

Xavier; 4-1

Michigan; 4-1

Ohio State; 8-1

Win East Regional

Villanova; +130

Purdue; +275

West Virginia; 7-1

Texas Tech; 8-1

Wichita State; 8-1

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.