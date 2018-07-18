Here are the odds and prop bets on the British Open

Tiger Woods is a minus 130 favorite over Phil Mickelson (+110) in a tournament matchup at the British Open.

U.S. golfer Dustin Johnson tees off on the 16th par 3 during a practice round for the 147th Open golf Championship at Carnoustie golf club, Scotland, Monday July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

U.S. golfer Dustin Johnson tees off on the 16th par 3 during a practice round for the 147th Open golf Championship at Carnoustie golf club, Scotland, Monday July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

U.S. golfer's Dustin Johnson, left and Brooks Koepka share a joke while putting on the 16th green during a practice round for the 147th Open golf Championship at Carnoustie golf club, Scotland, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

British Open

Wednesday to Sunday

Carnoustie Golf Links, Angus, Scotland

Par 71, 7,402 yards

Odds posted at Westgate and William Hill sports books

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Jason Day 25-1

Henrik Stenson 25-1

Tiger Woods 25-1

Sergio Garcia 30-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Alex Noren 30-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Branden Grace 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Marc Leishman 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Ian Poulter 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Bryson Dechambeau 60-1

Matt Kuchar 60-1

Russell Knox 60-1

Zach Johnson 60-1

Tony Finau 60-1

Bubba Watson 60-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Patrick Cantlay 80-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 80-1

Thomas Pieters 80-1

Xander Schauffele 80-1

Lee Westwood 80-1

Shane Lowry 100-1

Ryan Fox 100-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 100-1

Daniel Berger 125-1

Chris Wood 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Byeong Hun An 125-1

Martin Kaymer 125-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 125-1

Charley Hoffman 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Haotong Li 125-1

Andy Sullivan 125-1

Luke List 125-1

Charl Schwartzel 150-1

Jason Dufner 150-1

Russell Henley 150-1

Jimmy Walker 150-1

Emiliano Grillo 150-1

Paul Dunne 150-1

Gary Woodland 150-1

Peter Uihlein 150-1

Ross Fisher 150-1

Keegan Bradley 150-1

Padraig Harrington 150-1

Cameron Smith 150-1

Ryan Moore 150-1

Matthew Southgate 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Winning score 271½

What will the 36-hole cut be?

Over 145½ +130

Under 145½ -150

Lowest completed round shot by any golfer

Over 63½ -150

Under 63½ +130

Will there be a hole-in-one?

Yes Even

No -120

Will there be a playoff?

Yes +300

No -400

Where British Open champion is from?

United States -120

Europe 9-5

Rest of world 5-1

Will Dustin Johnson or Rory McIlroy win the British Open?

Yes +700

No -1,100

Will Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas or Rickie Fowler win the British Open?

Yes +600

No -900

Will Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood or Henrik Stenson win the British Open?

Yes +550

No -800

Players to make the cut

Tiger Woods

Yes -400

No +300

Jordan Spieth

Yes -400

No +300

Justin Thomas

Yes -400

No +300

Rickie Fowler

Yes -550

No +400

Phil Mickelson

Yes -250

No +200

Player matchups

Phil Mickelson +110

Tiger Woods -130

— — —

Charley Hoffman Even

Kevin Na -120

— — —

Dustin Johnson -120

Rory McIlroy Even

— — —

Justin Rose -150

Rickie Fowler +130

— — —

Sergio Garcia -110

Jason Day -110

— — —

Jordan Spieth -110

Justin Thomas -110

— — —

Jon Rahm -145

Tommy Fleetwood +125

— — —

Dustin Johnson -110

Justin Rose -110

— — —

Dustin Johnson -140

Jon Rahm +120

— — —

Justin Rose -140

Rory McIlroy +120

— — —

Dustin Johnson -130

Rickie Fowler +110

— — —

Justin Rose -145

Jon Rahm +125

— — —

Rory McIlroy -135

Jon Rahm +115

— — —

Rory McIlroy -160

Tommy Fleetwood +140

— — —

Rickie Fowler -140

Tommy Fleetwood +120

— — —

Rickie Fowler +105

Rory McIlroy -125

— — —

Brooks Koepka -110

Tiger Woods -110

— — —

Jordan Spieth -115

Tiger Woods -105

— — —

Jordan Spieth -110

Brooks Koepka -110

— — —

Rickie Fowler -110

Jon Rahm -110

— — —

Justin Thomas -140

Alex Noren +120

— — —

Justin Thomas -130

Tiger Woods +110

Groups

Win Group A

Dustin Johnson +250

Rory McIlroy +260

Justin Rose +250

Rickie Fowler +275

Win Group B

Tommy Fleetwood +260

Jon Rahm +220

Sergio Garcia +300

Francesco Molinari +260

Win Group C

Brooks Koepka +260

Jordan Spieth +260

Justin Thomas +260

Tiger Woods +260