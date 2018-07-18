Here are the odds and prop bets on the British Open

British Open
Wednesday to Sunday
Carnoustie Golf Links, Angus, Scotland
Par 71, 7,402 yards
Odds posted at Westgate and William Hill sports books
Dustin Johnson 12-1
Rory McIlroy 16-1
Justin Rose 16-1
Rickie Fowler 16-1
Jordan Spieth 20-1
Justin Thomas 20-1
Tommy Fleetwood 20-1
Brooks Koepka 20-1
Jon Rahm 20-1
Jason Day 25-1
Henrik Stenson 25-1
Tiger Woods 25-1
Sergio Garcia 30-1
Patrick Reed 30-1
Paul Casey 30-1
Alex Noren 30-1
Francesco Molinari 30-1
Branden Grace 40-1
Hideki Matsuyama 40-1
Marc Leishman 40-1
Tyrrell Hatton 40-1
Phil Mickelson 50-1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1
Ian Poulter 50-1
Louis Oosthuizen 60-1
Bryson Dechambeau 60-1
Matt Kuchar 60-1
Russell Knox 60-1
Zach Johnson 60-1
Tony Finau 60-1
Bubba Watson 60-1
Adam Scott 80-1
Patrick Cantlay 80-1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 80-1
Thomas Pieters 80-1
Xander Schauffele 80-1
Lee Westwood 80-1
Shane Lowry 100-1
Ryan Fox 100-1
Webb Simpson 100-1
Brandt Snedeker 100-1
Thorbjorn Olesen 100-1
Daniel Berger 125-1
Chris Wood 125-1
Danny Willett 125-1
Byeong Hun An 125-1
Martin Kaymer 125-1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 125-1
Charley Hoffman 125-1
Brian Harman 125-1
Haotong Li 125-1
Andy Sullivan 125-1
Luke List 125-1
Charl Schwartzel 150-1
Jason Dufner 150-1
Russell Henley 150-1
Jimmy Walker 150-1
Emiliano Grillo 150-1
Paul Dunne 150-1
Gary Woodland 150-1
Peter Uihlein 150-1
Ross Fisher 150-1
Keegan Bradley 150-1
Padraig Harrington 150-1
Cameron Smith 150-1
Ryan Moore 150-1
Matthew Southgate 150-1
Kevin Na 150-1
Winning score 271½
What will the 36-hole cut be?
Over 145½ +130
Under 145½ -150
Lowest completed round shot by any golfer
Over 63½ -150
Under 63½ +130
Will there be a hole-in-one?
Yes Even
No -120
Will there be a playoff?
Yes +300
No -400
Where British Open champion is from?
United States -120
Europe 9-5
Rest of world 5-1
Will Dustin Johnson or Rory McIlroy win the British Open?
Yes +700
No -1,100
Will Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas or Rickie Fowler win the British Open?
Yes +600
No -900
Will Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood or Henrik Stenson win the British Open?
Yes +550
No -800
Players to make the cut
Tiger Woods
Yes -400
No +300
Jordan Spieth
Yes -400
No +300
Justin Thomas
Yes -400
No +300
Rickie Fowler
Yes -550
No +400
Phil Mickelson
Yes -250
No +200
Player matchups
Phil Mickelson +110
Tiger Woods -130
— — —
Charley Hoffman Even
Kevin Na -120
— — —
Dustin Johnson -120
Rory McIlroy Even
— — —
Justin Rose -150
Rickie Fowler +130
— — —
Sergio Garcia -110
Jason Day -110
— — —
Jordan Spieth -110
Justin Thomas -110
— — —
Jon Rahm -145
Tommy Fleetwood +125
— — —
Dustin Johnson -110
Justin Rose -110
— — —
Dustin Johnson -140
Jon Rahm +120
— — —
Justin Rose -140
Rory McIlroy +120
— — —
Dustin Johnson -130
Rickie Fowler +110
— — —
Justin Rose -145
Jon Rahm +125
— — —
Rory McIlroy -135
Jon Rahm +115
— — —
Rory McIlroy -160
Tommy Fleetwood +140
— — —
Rickie Fowler -140
Tommy Fleetwood +120
— — —
Rickie Fowler +105
Rory McIlroy -125
— — —
Brooks Koepka -110
Tiger Woods -110
— — —
Jordan Spieth -115
Tiger Woods -105
— — —
Jordan Spieth -110
Brooks Koepka -110
— — —
Rickie Fowler -110
Jon Rahm -110
— — —
Justin Thomas -140
Alex Noren +120
— — —
Justin Thomas -130
Tiger Woods +110
Groups
Win Group A
Dustin Johnson +250
Rory McIlroy +260
Justin Rose +250
Rickie Fowler +275
Win Group B
Tommy Fleetwood +260
Jon Rahm +220
Sergio Garcia +300
Francesco Molinari +260
Win Group C
Brooks Koepka +260
Jordan Spieth +260
Justin Thomas +260
Tiger Woods +260