Here are the odds and props for Game 3 of NBA Finals courtesy of Westgate sports book. Game 3 will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Cleveland.
Game
Warriors 3½ 226½ Cavaliers
First quarter
Warriors Pick 58½ Cavaliers
First half
Warriors Pick 116 Cavaliers
Alternate point spreads
Warriors 10½ +260
Cavaliers +10½ -310
— — —
Warriors +4½ -340
Cavaliers 4½ +280
Prop bets
— Largest lead of the game by either team 16½
— Total 3-point field goals made by both teams 24½
Which team will score 10 or more points first?
Cavaliers -110
Warriors -110
Which team will score 15 or more points first?
Cavaliers -110
Warriors -110
Which team will score 25 or more points first?
Cavaliers -110
Warriors -110
Will the team that wins the first quarter win the game?
Yes -175
No +155
— Total points by LeBron James 32½
— Total rebounds and assists by LeBron James 20½
— Total free throws made by LeBron James 6½
— Total points by Kyrie Irving 25½
— Total points by Kevin Love 18
— Total first-half points by Cavaliers 58
— Total points by Cavaliers 111½
— Total points by Stephen Curry 28
— Total free throws made by Stephen Curry 4½
— Total points by Kevin Durant 30
— Total points by Klay Thompson 17½
— Total points, rebounds and assists by Draymond Green 27½
— Total first-half points by Warriors 58
— Total points by Warriors 115