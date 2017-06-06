ad-fullscreen
Betting

Here are the odds and props for Game 3 of NBA Finals

June 6, 2017 - 1:58 pm
 

Here are the odds and props for Game 3 of NBA Finals courtesy of Westgate sports book. Game 3 will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Cleveland.

Game

Warriors 3½ 226½ Cavaliers

First quarter

Warriors Pick 58½ Cavaliers

First half

Warriors Pick 116 Cavaliers

Alternate point spreads

Warriors 10½ +260

Cavaliers +10½ -310

Warriors +4½ -340

Cavaliers 4½ +280

Prop bets

— Largest lead of the game by either team 16½

— Total 3-point field goals made by both teams 24½

Which team will score 10 or more points first?

Cavaliers -110

Warriors -110

Which team will score 15 or more points first?

Cavaliers -110

Warriors -110

Which team will score 25 or more points first?

Cavaliers -110

Warriors -110

Will the team that wins the first quarter win the game?

Yes -175

No +155

— Total points by LeBron James 32½

— Total rebounds and assists by LeBron James 20½

— Total free throws made by LeBron James 6½

— Total points by Kyrie Irving 25½

— Total points by Kevin Love 18

— Total first-half points by Cavaliers 58

— Total points by Cavaliers 111½

— Total points by Stephen Curry 28

— Total free throws made by Stephen Curry 4½

— Total points by Kevin Durant 30

— Total points by Klay Thompson 17½

— Total points, rebounds and assists by Draymond Green 27½

— Total first-half points by Warriors 58

— Total points by Warriors 115

