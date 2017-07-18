Here are the odds and props for the British Open

Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are 12-1 co-favorites to win the 146th British Open, scheduled from Thursday through Sunday at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

Peter Morrison/The Associated Press

Golf - The 146th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale - Southport, Britain - July 17, 2017

Golf - The 146th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale - Southport, Britain - July 18, 2017 USA's Jordan Spieth lines up a putt during a practice round REUTERS/Paul Childs

Golf - The 146th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale - Southport, Britain - July 18, 2017 Spain's Jon Rahm in action during a practice round REUTERS/Paul Childs

Golf - The 146th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale - Southport, Britain - July 18, 2017 USA's Rickie Fowler during a practice round REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Golf - The 146th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale - Southport, Britain - July 18, 2017 Spain’s Sergio Garcia reacts during a practice round as Rafael Cabrera-Bello looks on TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS/Paul Childs

Golf - The 146th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale - Southport, Britain - July 18, 2017 Spain’s Sergio Garcia signs autographs for fans during a practice round REUTERS/Paul Childs

Golf - The 146th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale - Southport, Britain - July 18, 2017 Spain’s Sergio Garcia in action during a practice round REUTERS/Paul Childs

Golf - The 146th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale - Southport, Britain - July 18, 2017 USA's Jordan Spieth in action during a practice round REUTERS/Paul Childs

Golf - The 146th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale - Southport, Britain - July 18, 2017 USA’s Dustin Johnson in action during a practice round REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Dustin Johnson of the U.S. plays from the bunker on the 4th hole during a practice round ahead of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Monday, July 17, 2017. The Open starts Thursday. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Dustin Johnson of the United States gestures before taking his shot off the 5th tee during a practice round ahead of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Here are the British Open odds, matchups and prop bets, courtesy of Westgate and William Hill sports books.

Thursday through Sunday, Royal Birkdale Golf Club (par 70, 7,156 yards), Southport, England

To win

Up to 250-1 odds

Dustin Johnson; 12-1

Jordan Spieth; 12-1

Sergio Garcia; 15-1

Rickie Fowler; 15-1

Jon Rahm; 15-1

Hideki Matsuyama; 20-1

Rory McIlroy; 20-1

Justin Rose; 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood; 20-1

Jason Day; 25-1

Henrik Stenson; 25-1

Adam Scott; 30-1

Brooks Koepka; 30-1

Phil Mickelson; 30-1

Paul Casey; 30-1

Justin Thomas; 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen; 40-1

Thomas Pieters; 40-1

Alex Noren; 40-1

Branden Grace; 50-1

Marc Leishman; 50-1

Patrick Reed; 60-1

Matt Kuchar; 60-1

Brandt Snedeker; 60-1

Lee Westwood; 60-1

Shane Lowry; 60-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello; 60-1

Ian Poulter; 60-1

Daniel Berger; 60-1

Padraig Harrington; 60-1

Andy Sullivan; 80-1

Martin Kaymer; 80-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick; 80-1

Charl Schwartzel; 80-1

Zach Johnson; 80-1

Tyrrell Hatton; 80-1

Francesco Molinari; 80-1

Kevin Kisner; 100-1

Jason Dufner; 100-1

Ross Fisher; 100-1

Chris Wood; 100-1

Bernd Wiesberger; 100-1

J.B. Holmes; 125-1

Russell Henley; 125-1

Brian Harman; 125-1

Charley Hoffman; 125-1

Bill Haas; 125-1

Steve Stricker; 125-1

Thorbjorn Olesen; 125-1

Andrew Johnston; 125-1

Bryson Dechambeau; 125-1

Peter Uihlein; 125-1

Si Woo Kim; 150-1

Bubba Watson; 150-1

Byeong Hun An; 150-1

Adam Hadwin; 150-1

Kevin Chappell 150-1

Jimmy Walker; 150-1

Russell Knox; 150-1

Emiliano Grillo; 150-1

Billy Horschel; 150-1

Brendan Steele; 150-1

Tony Finau; 150-1

Gary Woodland; 150-1

Soren Kjeldsen; 150-1

Hideto Tanihara; 150-1

Martin Laird; 150-1

Ryan Fox; 150-1

Xander Schauffele; 150-1

Kyle Stanley; 150-1

Charles Howell III; 150-1

Ryan Moore; 200-1

Pat Perez; 200-1

Cameron Smith; 200-1

Kevin Na; 200-1

William McGirt; 200-1

Webb Simpson; 200-1

Jamie Lovemark; 200-1

Joost Luiten; 200-1

Haotong Li; 250-1

Brandon Stone; 250-1

Stewart Cink; 250-1

Wesley Bryan; 250-1

Danny Willett; 250-1

Ernie Els; 250-1

Sean O’Hair; 250-1

Anirban Lahiri; 250-1

Richard Bland; 250-1

Dylan Frittelli; 250-1

Pablo Larrazabal; 250-1

Alexander Levy; 250-1

Fabrizio Zanotti; 250-1

Matthew Southgate; 250-1

Callum Shinkwin; 250-1

Props

Winning score: 275½

Lowest round by any golfer

Over 64½; -150

Under 64½; +130

Will there be a hole-in-one?

Yes; -120

No; Even

Will there be a playoff?

Yes; +300

No; -360

Where winner is from?

Europe; +110

United States; +160

Rest of the world; +375

Make or miss cut: Phil Mickelson

Make the cut; -310

Miss the cut; +255

Make or miss cut: Rory McIlroy

Make the cut; -300

Miss the cut; +250

Will Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy or Jordan Spieth win?

Yes; +500

No; -700

Finish position by Dustin Johnson; 18½

Finish position by Rory McIlroy; 22½

Finish position by Jordan Spieth: 17½

Finish position by Jon Rahm; 20½

Group matchups

Win Group A

Dustin Johnson; +240

Rory McIlroy; +270

Jordan Spieth; +265

Jon Rahm; +265

Win Group B

Sergio Garcia; +255

Rickie Fowler; +245

Justin Rose; +265

Hideki Matsuyama; +275

Win Group C

Tommy Fleetwood; +250

Jason Day; +275

Henrik Stenson; +240

Adam Scott; +275

Player matchups

Dustin Johnson; -105

Jordan Spieth; -115

— — —

Dustin Johnson; +105

Rickie Fowler; -125

— — —

Dustin Johnson; -120

Jon Rahm; Even

— — —

Jordan Spieth; Even

Rickie Fowler; -120

— — —

Jordan Spieth; -125

Jon Rahm; +105

— — —

Rickie Fowler; -140

Jon Rahm; +120

— — —

Sergio Garcia; -120

Rory McIlroy; Even

— — —

Sergio Garcia; -110

Justin Rose; -110

— — —

Sergio Garcia; -120

Hideki Matsuyama; Even

— — —

Rory McIlroy; -110

Justin Rose; -110

— — —

Tommy Fleetwood; -105

Adam Scott; -115

— — —

Tommy Fleetwood; -140

Jason Day; +120

— — —

Henrik Stenson; -125

Adam Scott; +105

— — —

Phil Mickelson; -105

Branden Grace; -115

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

