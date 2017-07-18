Here are the odds and props for the British Open

Here are the British Open odds, matchups and prop bets, courtesy of Westgate and William Hill sports books.
Thursday through Sunday, Royal Birkdale Golf Club (par 70, 7,156 yards), Southport, England
To win
Up to 250-1 odds
Dustin Johnson; 12-1
Jordan Spieth; 12-1
Sergio Garcia; 15-1
Rickie Fowler; 15-1
Jon Rahm; 15-1
Hideki Matsuyama; 20-1
Rory McIlroy; 20-1
Justin Rose; 20-1
Tommy Fleetwood; 20-1
Jason Day; 25-1
Henrik Stenson; 25-1
Adam Scott; 30-1
Brooks Koepka; 30-1
Phil Mickelson; 30-1
Paul Casey; 30-1
Justin Thomas; 40-1
Louis Oosthuizen; 40-1
Thomas Pieters; 40-1
Alex Noren; 40-1
Branden Grace; 50-1
Marc Leishman; 50-1
Patrick Reed; 60-1
Matt Kuchar; 60-1
Brandt Snedeker; 60-1
Lee Westwood; 60-1
Shane Lowry; 60-1
Rafael Cabrera Bello; 60-1
Ian Poulter; 60-1
Daniel Berger; 60-1
Padraig Harrington; 60-1
Andy Sullivan; 80-1
Martin Kaymer; 80-1
Matthew Fitzpatrick; 80-1
Charl Schwartzel; 80-1
Zach Johnson; 80-1
Tyrrell Hatton; 80-1
Francesco Molinari; 80-1
Kevin Kisner; 100-1
Jason Dufner; 100-1
Ross Fisher; 100-1
Chris Wood; 100-1
Bernd Wiesberger; 100-1
J.B. Holmes; 125-1
Russell Henley; 125-1
Brian Harman; 125-1
Charley Hoffman; 125-1
Bill Haas; 125-1
Steve Stricker; 125-1
Thorbjorn Olesen; 125-1
Andrew Johnston; 125-1
Bryson Dechambeau; 125-1
Peter Uihlein; 125-1
Si Woo Kim; 150-1
Bubba Watson; 150-1
Byeong Hun An; 150-1
Adam Hadwin; 150-1
Kevin Chappell 150-1
Jimmy Walker; 150-1
Russell Knox; 150-1
Emiliano Grillo; 150-1
Billy Horschel; 150-1
Brendan Steele; 150-1
Tony Finau; 150-1
Gary Woodland; 150-1
Soren Kjeldsen; 150-1
Hideto Tanihara; 150-1
Martin Laird; 150-1
Ryan Fox; 150-1
Xander Schauffele; 150-1
Kyle Stanley; 150-1
Charles Howell III; 150-1
Ryan Moore; 200-1
Pat Perez; 200-1
Cameron Smith; 200-1
Kevin Na; 200-1
William McGirt; 200-1
Webb Simpson; 200-1
Jamie Lovemark; 200-1
Joost Luiten; 200-1
Haotong Li; 250-1
Brandon Stone; 250-1
Stewart Cink; 250-1
Wesley Bryan; 250-1
Danny Willett; 250-1
Ernie Els; 250-1
Sean O’Hair; 250-1
Anirban Lahiri; 250-1
Richard Bland; 250-1
Dylan Frittelli; 250-1
Pablo Larrazabal; 250-1
Alexander Levy; 250-1
Fabrizio Zanotti; 250-1
Matthew Southgate; 250-1
Callum Shinkwin; 250-1
Props
Winning score: 275½
Lowest round by any golfer
Over 64½; -150
Under 64½; +130
Will there be a hole-in-one?
Yes; -120
No; Even
Will there be a playoff?
Yes; +300
No; -360
Where winner is from?
Europe; +110
United States; +160
Rest of the world; +375
Make or miss cut: Phil Mickelson
Make the cut; -310
Miss the cut; +255
Make or miss cut: Rory McIlroy
Make the cut; -300
Miss the cut; +250
Will Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy or Jordan Spieth win?
Yes; +500
No; -700
Finish position by Dustin Johnson; 18½
Finish position by Rory McIlroy; 22½
Finish position by Jordan Spieth: 17½
Finish position by Jon Rahm; 20½
Group matchups
Win Group A
Dustin Johnson; +240
Rory McIlroy; +270
Jordan Spieth; +265
Jon Rahm; +265
Win Group B
Sergio Garcia; +255
Rickie Fowler; +245
Justin Rose; +265
Hideki Matsuyama; +275
Win Group C
Tommy Fleetwood; +250
Jason Day; +275
Henrik Stenson; +240
Adam Scott; +275
Player matchups
Dustin Johnson; -105
Jordan Spieth; -115
— — —
Dustin Johnson; +105
Rickie Fowler; -125
— — —
Dustin Johnson; -120
Jon Rahm; Even
— — —
Jordan Spieth; Even
Rickie Fowler; -120
— — —
Jordan Spieth; -125
Jon Rahm; +105
— — —
Rickie Fowler; -140
Jon Rahm; +120
— — —
Sergio Garcia; -120
Rory McIlroy; Even
— — —
Sergio Garcia; -110
Justin Rose; -110
— — —
Sergio Garcia; -120
Hideki Matsuyama; Even
— — —
Rory McIlroy; -110
Justin Rose; -110
— — —
Tommy Fleetwood; -105
Adam Scott; -115
— — —
Tommy Fleetwood; -140
Jason Day; +120
— — —
Henrik Stenson; -125
Adam Scott; +105
— — —
Phil Mickelson; -105
Branden Grace; -115
