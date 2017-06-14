Here are the odds, matchups and props for the US Open

Here are the odds, matchups and props courtesy of Westgate and William Hill sports books.
The U.S. Open runs Thursday through Sunday at Erin Hill Golf Club in Erin, Wisconsin (7,741 yards, par 72).
Group matchups
Win group A
Dustin Johnson; +180
Rory McIlroy; +290
Jordan Spieth; +300
Jason Day; +300
Win group B
Jon Rahm; +230
Rickie Fowler; +260
Justin Rose; +275
Sergio Garcia; +275
Win group C
Hideki Matsuyama; +250
Henrik Stenson; +250
Adam Scott; +250
Paul Casey; +290
Parlayable player matchups
Jordan Spieth; -110
Jason Day; -110
— — —
Jon Rahm; -120
Rickie Fowler; Even
— — —
Justin Rose; -110
Sergio Garcia; -110
— — —
Hideki Matsuyama; Even
Adam Scott; -120
— — —
Brooks Koepka; -120
Justin Thomas; Even
— — —
Jason Dufner; -110
Kevin Kisner; -110
— — —
Charley Hoffman; -110
Pat Perez; -110
Non-parlayable player matchups
Dustin Johnson; -120
Rory McIlroy; Even
— — —
Dustin Johnson; -145
Jordan Spieth; +125
— — —
Dustin Johnson; -150
Jason Day; +130
— — —
Rory McIlroy; -135
Jordan Spieth; +115
— — —
Rory McIlroy; -135
Jason Day; +115
— — —
Jon Rahm; -120
Justin Rose; Even
— — —
Jon Rahm; -120
Sergio Garcia; Even
— — —
Rickie Fowler; -115
Justin Rose; -105
— — —
Rickie Fowler; -105
Sergio Garcia; -115
— — —
Henrik Stenson; -105
Adam Scott; -115
Props
Winning 72-hole score; 279½
What will the 36-hole cut be?; 148½
Lowest completed round shot by any golfer: 65½
Highest completed round shot by any golfer; 86½
Will there be a hole-in-one?
Yes; -130
No; +110
Will there be a playoff?
Yes; +330
No; -400
Where the 2017 U.S. Open winner is from?
United States; Even
Europe; +215
Rest of the world; +275
Will Dustin Johnson win the 2017 U.S. Open?
Yes; +700
No; -1,100
Will Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy or Jason Day win the 2017 U.S. Open?
Yes; +250
No; -300
Finish position by Dustin Johnson; 10½
Finish position by Jordan Spieth; 17½
Finish position by Rory McIlroy; 15½
Finish position by Jason Day; 17½
Finish position by Jon Rahm; 20½
Finish position by Rickie Fowler; 22½
Finish position by Sergio Garcia; 24½
Finish position by Justin Rose; 24½
First-round score by Dustin Johnson; 71½
First-round score by Jordan Spieth; 72
First-round score by Rory McIlroy; 72
First-round score by Jason Day; 72
First-round score by Jon Rahm; 72½
First-round score by Rickie Fowler; 72½
First-round score by Sergio Garcia; 72½
First-round score by Adam Scott; 72½
Will Dustin Johnson make the cut?
Yes; -700
No; +500
Will Jordan Spieth make the cut?
Yes; -500
No; +400
Will Rory McIlroy make the cut?
Yes; -500
No; +400
Will Jason Day make the cut?
Yes; -500
No; +400
More Betting: See more sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.