Here are the odds on all 256 possible Super Bowl LII matchups

People watch ESPN in anticipation of the NFL season at the Golden Nugget Race and Sports Book, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2013, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Golden Nugget will be hosting a handicapping football contest Friday. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Cowboys and Patriots entered the 2017 NFL playoffs as the favorites to meet in Super Bowl LI. The matchup between America’s Team and the team America loves to hate didn’t materialize but odds are they’ll meet in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis.

The New England-Dallas Super Bowl LII matchup is the 6-1 favorite after opening at 7-1 at the Golden Nugget sports book, which has posted odds on all 256 possible NFL championship matchups.

The Patriots, 3-1 favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions, are part of the top five matchup choices: 8-1 against the Packers, 10-1 against the Falcons and Seahawks and 12-1 against the Giants.

A Raiders-Cowboys clash is 12-1, Steelers-Cowboys 14-1, Raiders-Packers 15-1 and Raiders-Seahawks 18-1.

The most unlikely Super Bowl LII showdown is Jets–49ers at 5,000-1, followed by a trio of 3,000-1 matchups in Browns-49ers, Jets-Rams and Jets-Bears.

Here are the odds on all 256 potential matchups:

NFL Championship Matchups by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-266-6080. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.