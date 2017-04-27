Here are the opening lines for the 2017 NFL regular season

The CG Technology sports book has made lines on every NFL regular-season game for Weeks 1 to 16. The lines are available for wagering at noon Thursday.
Based on the point spreads, the oddsmakers expect the 2017 season to mirror 2016, when the Patriots and Falcons went a combined 28-10 against the spread and the Browns and Rams went a combined 8-23-1 ATS.
New England is favored in every game, including the Super Bowl LI rematch with Atlanta, a 6½-point road underdog to the Patriots in Week 7. New England is a 1½-point favorite over the Raiders in Mexico City in Week 11 and a 1½-point favorite at Pittsburgh in Week 15.
The Falcons are underdogs in only one other game, getting 3 points at Seattle on a Monday night game in Week 11. Atlanta is a 2½-point home favorite over Green Bay in Week 2 and a 1-point home favorite over the Cowboys in Week 10.
The Rams are underdogs in all of their games, and the Browns are ’dogs in every game but one — a pick’em at home against the Jets in Week 5.
In other notable games, the Steelers are 3-point home favorites over the Packers in Week 12, and the Raiders are a pick’em at home against the Cowboys in Week 15.
Here are all of the lines:
NFL 2017 regular-season lines (Weeks 1-16)
Courtesy of CG Technology sports book
(Available for wagering at noon Thursday; home team in CAPS)
WEEK 1
Thursday, Sept. 7
PATRIOTS 7 49 Chiefs
Sunday, Sept. 10
BILLS 6 41 Jets
Falcons 6 51 BEARS
TEXANS 4.5 43 Jaguars
REDSKINS 3 47 Eagles
LIONS 3 50 Cardinals
Raiders 1 53 TITANS
DOLPHINS 1.5 48 Buccaneers
BENGALS 1 43.5 Ravens
Steelers 9 47.5 BROWNS
Colts 3 48 RAMS
PACKERS 3 51 Seahawks
Panthers 4.5 49 49ERS
COWBOYS 5 50.5 Giants
Monday, Sept. 11
VIKINGS 3 48 Saints
BRONCOS 4 44 Chargers
WEEK 2
Thursday, Sept. 14
BENGALS 2 Texans
Sunday, Sept. 17
RAVENS 9.5 Browns
PANTHERS 3.5 Bills
COLTS 3 Cardinals
Titans 1 JAGUARS
CHIEFS 4 Eagles
Patriots 4.5 Saints
STEELERS 6 Vikings
BUCCANEERS 7 Bears
CHARGERS 1 Dolphins
RAIDERS 8.5 Jets
BRONCOS PK Cowboys
Redskins 2 RAMS
SEAHAWKS 13 49ers
FALCONS 2.5 Packers
Monday, Sept. 18
GIANTS 3 Lions
WEEK 3
Thursday, Sept. 21
49ERS 1.5 Rams
Sunday, Sept. 24
Ravens 1.5 Jaguars (in London)
BILLS 1 Broncos
Saints 5.5 BEARS
Falcons 1.5 LIONS
COLTS 9.5 Browns
VIKINGS 3 Buccaneers
PATRIOTS 9 Texans
Dolphins 2 JETS
EAGLES 1 Giants
Seahawks 2 TITANS
PACKERS 7 Bengals
Chiefs 1.5 CHARGERS
Raiders 1 REDSKINS
Monday, Sept. 25
Cowboys 2 CARDINALS
WEEK 4
Thursday, Sept. 28
PACKERS 9.5 Bears
Sunday, Oct. 1
Dolphins 3 Saints (in London)
FALCONS 7.5 Bills
Steelers 1.5 RAVENS
Bengals 3.5 BROWNS
COWBOYS 12.5 Rams
TEXANS 3 Titans
VIKINGS 3 Lions
PATRIOTS 9 Panthers
JETS 1 Jaguars
CARDINALS 9 49ers
CHARGERS 1.5 Eagles
BUCCANEERS 2.5 Giants
BRONCOS 2 Raiders
SEAHAWKS 7 Colts
Monday, Oct. 2
CHIEFS 5 Redskins
WEEK 5
Thursday, Oct. 5
Patriots 3 BUCCANEERS
Sunday, Oct. 8
BENGALS 3.5 Bills
BROWNS PK Jets
LIONS 2 Panthers
COLTS 9 49ers
DOLPHINS 3 Titans
GIANTS 7 Chargers
EAGLES 2 Cardinals
STEELERS 9 Jaguars
Seahawks 6 RAMS
RAIDERS 4.5 Ravens
COWBOYS 3 Packers
TEXANS 1 Chiefs
Monday, Oct. 9
Vikings 2 BEARS
WEEK 6
Thursday, Oct. 12
PANTHERS 4 Eagles
Sunday, Oct. 15
FALCONS 6.5 Dolphins
RAVENS 7 Bears
TEXANS 9.5 Browns
Packers 1.5 VIKINGS
SAINTS 2.5 Lions
Patriots 9.5 JETS
REDSKINS 8 49ers
CARDINALS 3 Buccaneers
JAGUARS 3.5 Rams
CHIEFS 1.5 Steelers
RAIDERS 8 Chargers
BRONCOS 3 Giants
Monday, Oct. 16
TITANS 3 Colts
WEEK 7
Thursday, Oct. 19
RAIDERS 3 Chiefs
Sunday, Oct. 21
BILLS 1.5 Buccaneers
Panthers 1.5 BEARS
Titans 5 BROWNS
PACKERS 7.5 Saints
COLTS 6.5 Jaguars
Cardinals 3 Rams (in London)
DOLPHINS 8.5 Jets
VIKINGS 3.5 Ravens
STEELERS 7 Bengals
Cowboys 8.5 49ERS
CHARGERS PK Broncos
GIANTS PK Seahawks
PATRIOTS 6.5 Falcons
Monday, Oct. 22
EAGLES 2.5 Redskins
WEEK 8
Thursday, Oct. 26
RAVENS 3 Dolphins
Sunday, Oct. 29
Vikings 7 Browns (in London)
Raiders 1.5 BILLS
BENGALS 3 Colts
PATRIOTS 12.5 Chargers
SAINTS 6 Bears
Falcons 7 JETS
EAGLES 7.5 49ers
BUCCANEERS 2.5 Panthers
SEAHAWKS 7.5 Texans
Cowboys 2.5 REDSKINS
Steelers 1.5 LIONS
Monday, Oct. 30
CHIEFS 3 Broncos
WEEK 9
Thursday, Nov. 2
Bills 1.5 JETS
Sunday, Nov. 5
Falcons 1 PANTHERS
TEXANS 3 Colts
JAGUARS PK Bengals
SAINTS 1.5 Buccaneers
GIANTS 8.5 Rams
EAGLES 1 Broncos
TITANS 2.5 Ravens
Cardinals 3.5 49ERS
SEAHAWKS 8 Redskins
COWBOYS 6.5 Chiefs
DOLPHINS 1 Raiders
Monday, Nov. 6
PACKERS 7.5 Lions
WEEK 10
Thursday, Nov. 9
Seahawks 1.5 CARDINALS
Sunday, Nov. 12
BILLS 2 Saints
Packers 6.5 BEARS
LIONS 8.5 Browns
Steelers 1 COLTS
JAGUARS 3 Chargers
BUCCANEERS 8 Jets
TITANS 3 Bengals
REDSKINS 1.5 Vikings
Texans 3 RAMS
FALCONS 1 Cowboys
Giants 4.5 49ERS
Patriots 3 BRONCOS
Monday, Nov. 13
PANTHERS 3 Dolphins
WEEK 11
Thursday, Nov. 16
STEELERS 6.5 Titans
Sunday, Nov. 19
Lions 1 BEARS
PACKERS 7 Ravens
Jaguars 3 BROWNS
TEXANS 2.5 Cardinals
VIKINGS 7.5 Rams
SAINTS 2.5 Redskins
GIANTS 2 Chiefs
CHARGERS 2 Bills
BRONCOS 3.5 Bengals
Patriots 1.5 Raiders (in Mexico City)
COWBOYS 7 Eagles
Monday, Nov. 20
SEAHAWKS 3 Falcons
WEEK 12
Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving)
LIONS 2.5 Vikings
COWBOYS 10 Chargers
REDSKINS 1 Giants
Sunday, Nov. 26
FALCONS 6.5 Buccaneers
BENGALS 8.5 Browns
COLTS 3 Titans
CHIEFS 6 Bills
PATRIOTS 9 Dolphins
Panthers 3 JETS
EAGLES 6 Bears
Saints 2 RAMS
Seahawks 7.5 49ERS
CARDINALS 6.5 Jaguars
RAIDERS 3 Broncos
STEELERS 3 Packers
Monday, Nov. 27
RAVENS 3 Texans
WEEK 13
Thursday, Nov. 30
COWBOYS 7 Redskins
Sunday, Dec. 3
FALCONS 5.5 Vikings
RAVENS 3 Lions
Patriots 7 BILLS
BEARS 4 49ers
PACKERS 7 Buccaneers
Colts 1 JAGUARS
DOLPHINS 1 Broncos
SAINTS 2.5 Panthers
Chiefs 4.5 JETS
TITANS 2.5 Texans
CHARGERS 7 Browns
CARDINALS 8.5 Rams
RAIDERS 3 Giants
SEAHAWKS 7 Eagles
Monday, Nov. 4
Steelers 1 BENGALS
WEEK 14
Thursday, Nov. 7
FALCONS 7 Saints
Sunday, Dec. 10
BILLS 1.5 Colts
PANTHERS 3 Vikings
BENGALS 6.5 Bears
Packers 9.5 BROWNS
TEXANS 9 49ers
Seahawks 4 JAGUARS
CHIEFS 3 Raiders
BUCCANEERS 3 Lions
CARDINALS 3 Titans
BRONCOS 9 Jets
CHARGERS 1.5 Redskins
Eagles 1.5 RAMS
Cowboys 1 GIANTS
STEELERS 6 Ravens
Monday, Dec. 11
Patriots 4 DOLPHINS
WEEK 15
Thursday, Dec. 14
COLTS 1 Broncos
Saturday, Dec. 16
LIONS 6 Bears
CHIEFS 6 Chargers
Sunday, Dec. 17
BILLS 1.5 Dolphins
Packers -2 PANTHERS
Ravens 4 BROWNS
Texans 1 JAGUARS
VIKINGS 3 Bengals
SAINTS 6.5 Jets
GIANTS 3.5 Eagles
REDSKINS 2 Cardinals
SEAHAWKS 13.5 Rams
Patriots 1.5 STEELERS
Titans 3 49ERS
RAIDERS PK Cowboys
Monday, Dec. 18
Falcons 1.5 BUCCANEERS
WEEK 16
Saturday, Dec. 23
RAVENS 3 Colts
PACKERS 6.5 Vikings
Sunday, Dec. 24
PANTHERS 3 Buccaneers
BEARS 4.5 Browns
BENGALS 3 Lions
CHIEFS 4.5 Dolphins
PATRIOTS 11.5 Bills
SAINTS PK Falcons
JETS PK Chargers
TITANS 7 Rams
Broncos 1 REDSKINS
Jaguars 1 49ERS
CARDINALS 2 Giants
COWBOYS 3 Seahawks
Monday, Dec. 25
Steelers 1 TEXANS
Raiders 1 EAGLES
