Here are the opening lines for the 2017 NFL regular season

The CG Technology sports book has made lines on every NFL regular-season game for Weeks 1 to 16. The lines are available for wagering at noon Thursday.

Based on the point spreads, the oddsmakers expect the 2017 season to mirror 2016, when the Patriots and Falcons went a combined 28-10 against the spread and the Browns and Rams went a combined 8-23-1 ATS.

New England is favored in every game, including the Super Bowl LI rematch with Atlanta, a 6½-point road underdog to the Patriots in Week 7. New England is a 1½-point favorite over the Raiders in Mexico City in Week 11 and a 1½-point favorite at Pittsburgh in Week 15.

The Falcons are underdogs in only one other game, getting 3 points at Seattle on a Monday night game in Week 11. Atlanta is a 2½-point home favorite over Green Bay in Week 2 and a 1-point home favorite over the Cowboys in Week 10.

The Rams are underdogs in all of their games, and the Browns are ’dogs in every game but one — a pick’em at home against the Jets in Week 5.

In other notable games, the Steelers are 3-point home favorites over the Packers in Week 12, and the Raiders are a pick’em at home against the Cowboys in Week 15.

Here are all of the lines:

NFL 2017 regular-season lines (Weeks 1-16)

Courtesy of CG Technology sports book

(Available for wagering at noon Thursday; home team in CAPS)

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 7

PATRIOTS 7 49 Chiefs

Sunday, Sept. 10

BILLS 6 41 Jets

Falcons 6 51 BEARS

TEXANS 4.5 43 Jaguars

REDSKINS 3 47 Eagles

LIONS 3 50 Cardinals

Raiders 1 53 TITANS

DOLPHINS 1.5 48 Buccaneers

BENGALS 1 43.5 Ravens

Steelers 9 47.5 BROWNS

Colts 3 48 RAMS

PACKERS 3 51 Seahawks

Panthers 4.5 49 49ERS

COWBOYS 5 50.5 Giants

Monday, Sept. 11

VIKINGS 3 48 Saints

BRONCOS 4 44 Chargers

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 14

BENGALS 2 Texans

Sunday, Sept. 17

RAVENS 9.5 Browns

PANTHERS 3.5 Bills

COLTS 3 Cardinals

Titans 1 JAGUARS

CHIEFS 4 Eagles

Patriots 4.5 Saints

STEELERS 6 Vikings

BUCCANEERS 7 Bears

CHARGERS 1 Dolphins

RAIDERS 8.5 Jets

BRONCOS PK Cowboys

Redskins 2 RAMS

SEAHAWKS 13 49ers

FALCONS 2.5 Packers

Monday, Sept. 18

GIANTS 3 Lions

WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 21

49ERS 1.5 Rams

Sunday, Sept. 24

Ravens 1.5 Jaguars (in London)

BILLS 1 Broncos

Saints 5.5 BEARS

Falcons 1.5 LIONS

COLTS 9.5 Browns

VIKINGS 3 Buccaneers

PATRIOTS 9 Texans

Dolphins 2 JETS

EAGLES 1 Giants

Seahawks 2 TITANS

PACKERS 7 Bengals

Chiefs 1.5 CHARGERS

Raiders 1 REDSKINS

Monday, Sept. 25

Cowboys 2 CARDINALS

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 28

PACKERS 9.5 Bears

Sunday, Oct. 1

Dolphins 3 Saints (in London)

FALCONS 7.5 Bills

Steelers 1.5 RAVENS

Bengals 3.5 BROWNS

COWBOYS 12.5 Rams

TEXANS 3 Titans

VIKINGS 3 Lions

PATRIOTS 9 Panthers

JETS 1 Jaguars

CARDINALS 9 49ers

CHARGERS 1.5 Eagles

BUCCANEERS 2.5 Giants

BRONCOS 2 Raiders

SEAHAWKS 7 Colts

Monday, Oct. 2

CHIEFS 5 Redskins

WEEK 5

Thursday, Oct. 5

Patriots 3 BUCCANEERS

Sunday, Oct. 8

BENGALS 3.5 Bills

BROWNS PK Jets

LIONS 2 Panthers

COLTS 9 49ers

DOLPHINS 3 Titans

GIANTS 7 Chargers

EAGLES 2 Cardinals

STEELERS 9 Jaguars

Seahawks 6 RAMS

RAIDERS 4.5 Ravens

COWBOYS 3 Packers

TEXANS 1 Chiefs

Monday, Oct. 9

Vikings 2 BEARS

WEEK 6

Thursday, Oct. 12

PANTHERS 4 Eagles

Sunday, Oct. 15

FALCONS 6.5 Dolphins

RAVENS 7 Bears

TEXANS 9.5 Browns

Packers 1.5 VIKINGS

SAINTS 2.5 Lions

Patriots 9.5 JETS

REDSKINS 8 49ers

CARDINALS 3 Buccaneers

JAGUARS 3.5 Rams

CHIEFS 1.5 Steelers

RAIDERS 8 Chargers

BRONCOS 3 Giants

Monday, Oct. 16

TITANS 3 Colts

WEEK 7

Thursday, Oct. 19

RAIDERS 3 Chiefs

Sunday, Oct. 21

BILLS 1.5 Buccaneers

Panthers 1.5 BEARS

Titans 5 BROWNS

PACKERS 7.5 Saints

COLTS 6.5 Jaguars

Cardinals 3 Rams (in London)

DOLPHINS 8.5 Jets

VIKINGS 3.5 Ravens

STEELERS 7 Bengals

Cowboys 8.5 49ERS

CHARGERS PK Broncos

GIANTS PK Seahawks

PATRIOTS 6.5 Falcons

Monday, Oct. 22

EAGLES 2.5 Redskins

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 26

RAVENS 3 Dolphins

Sunday, Oct. 29

Vikings 7 Browns (in London)

Raiders 1.5 BILLS

BENGALS 3 Colts

PATRIOTS 12.5 Chargers

SAINTS 6 Bears

Falcons 7 JETS

EAGLES 7.5 49ers

BUCCANEERS 2.5 Panthers

SEAHAWKS 7.5 Texans

Cowboys 2.5 REDSKINS

Steelers 1.5 LIONS

Monday, Oct. 30

CHIEFS 3 Broncos

WEEK 9

Thursday, Nov. 2

Bills 1.5 JETS

Sunday, Nov. 5

Falcons 1 PANTHERS

TEXANS 3 Colts

JAGUARS PK Bengals

SAINTS 1.5 Buccaneers

GIANTS 8.5 Rams

EAGLES 1 Broncos

TITANS 2.5 Ravens

Cardinals 3.5 49ERS

SEAHAWKS 8 Redskins

COWBOYS 6.5 Chiefs

DOLPHINS 1 Raiders

Monday, Nov. 6

PACKERS 7.5 Lions

WEEK 10

Thursday, Nov. 9

Seahawks 1.5 CARDINALS

Sunday, Nov. 12

BILLS 2 Saints

Packers 6.5 BEARS

LIONS 8.5 Browns

Steelers 1 COLTS

JAGUARS 3 Chargers

BUCCANEERS 8 Jets

TITANS 3 Bengals

REDSKINS 1.5 Vikings

Texans 3 RAMS

FALCONS 1 Cowboys

Giants 4.5 49ERS

Patriots 3 BRONCOS

Monday, Nov. 13

PANTHERS 3 Dolphins

WEEK 11

Thursday, Nov. 16

STEELERS 6.5 Titans

Sunday, Nov. 19

Lions 1 BEARS

PACKERS 7 Ravens

Jaguars 3 BROWNS

TEXANS 2.5 Cardinals

VIKINGS 7.5 Rams

SAINTS 2.5 Redskins

GIANTS 2 Chiefs

CHARGERS 2 Bills

BRONCOS 3.5 Bengals

Patriots 1.5 Raiders (in Mexico City)

COWBOYS 7 Eagles

Monday, Nov. 20

SEAHAWKS 3 Falcons

WEEK 12

Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving)

LIONS 2.5 Vikings

COWBOYS 10 Chargers

REDSKINS 1 Giants

Sunday, Nov. 26

FALCONS 6.5 Buccaneers

BENGALS 8.5 Browns

COLTS 3 Titans

CHIEFS 6 Bills

PATRIOTS 9 Dolphins

Panthers 3 JETS

EAGLES 6 Bears

Saints 2 RAMS

Seahawks 7.5 49ERS

CARDINALS 6.5 Jaguars

RAIDERS 3 Broncos

STEELERS 3 Packers

Monday, Nov. 27

RAVENS 3 Texans

WEEK 13

Thursday, Nov. 30

COWBOYS 7 Redskins

Sunday, Dec. 3

FALCONS 5.5 Vikings

RAVENS 3 Lions

Patriots 7 BILLS

BEARS 4 49ers

PACKERS 7 Buccaneers

Colts 1 JAGUARS

DOLPHINS 1 Broncos

SAINTS 2.5 Panthers

Chiefs 4.5 JETS

TITANS 2.5 Texans

CHARGERS 7 Browns

CARDINALS 8.5 Rams

RAIDERS 3 Giants

SEAHAWKS 7 Eagles

Monday, Nov. 4

Steelers 1 BENGALS

WEEK 14

Thursday, Nov. 7

FALCONS 7 Saints

Sunday, Dec. 10

BILLS 1.5 Colts

PANTHERS 3 Vikings

BENGALS 6.5 Bears

Packers 9.5 BROWNS

TEXANS 9 49ers

Seahawks 4 JAGUARS

CHIEFS 3 Raiders

BUCCANEERS 3 Lions

CARDINALS 3 Titans

BRONCOS 9 Jets

CHARGERS 1.5 Redskins

Eagles 1.5 RAMS

Cowboys 1 GIANTS

STEELERS 6 Ravens

Monday, Dec. 11

Patriots 4 DOLPHINS

WEEK 15

Thursday, Dec. 14

COLTS 1 Broncos

Saturday, Dec. 16

LIONS 6 Bears

CHIEFS 6 Chargers

Sunday, Dec. 17

BILLS 1.5 Dolphins

Packers -2 PANTHERS

Ravens 4 BROWNS

Texans 1 JAGUARS

VIKINGS 3 Bengals

SAINTS 6.5 Jets

GIANTS 3.5 Eagles

REDSKINS 2 Cardinals

SEAHAWKS 13.5 Rams

Patriots 1.5 STEELERS

Titans 3 49ERS

RAIDERS PK Cowboys

Monday, Dec. 18

Falcons 1.5 BUCCANEERS

WEEK 16

Saturday, Dec. 23

RAVENS 3 Colts

PACKERS 6.5 Vikings

Sunday, Dec. 24

PANTHERS 3 Buccaneers

BEARS 4.5 Browns

BENGALS 3 Lions

CHIEFS 4.5 Dolphins

PATRIOTS 11.5 Bills

SAINTS PK Falcons

JETS PK Chargers

TITANS 7 Rams

Broncos 1 REDSKINS

Jaguars 1 49ERS

CARDINALS 2 Giants

COWBOYS 3 Seahawks

Monday, Dec. 25

Steelers 1 TEXANS

Raiders 1 EAGLES

