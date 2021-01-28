57°F
Here is William Hill’s list of 1,200-plus Super Bowl LV prop bets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2021 - 12:44 pm
 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the AFC championship NFL footba ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Betting on the Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the spread is only one of 1,218 ways to wager on Super Bowl LV at William Hill.

The sportsbook posted its massive menu of Super Bowl prop bets Thursday afternoon.

Here’s the entire list:

Super Bowl LV Prop Bets from William Hill by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

