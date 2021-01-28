Here is William Hill’s list of 1,200-plus Super Bowl LV prop bets

The Chiefs are 3-point favorites over the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. But betting on a team ATS is only one of 1,218 ways to wager on the game at William Hill.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Betting on the Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the spread is only one of 1,218 ways to wager on Super Bowl LV at William Hill.

The sportsbook posted its massive menu of Super Bowl prop bets Thursday afternoon.

Here’s the entire list:

Super Bowl LV Prop Bets from William Hill by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

