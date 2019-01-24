Betting

Here is William Hill’s list of 900-plus Super Bowl prop bets

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2019 - 3:07 pm
 

Betting on the Rams or Patriots against the spread is only one of more than 900 different ways to wager on Super Bowl LIII at William Hill sports book.

William Hill, which has 109 locations in Nevada, posted its full list of Super Bowl prop bets on Thursday afternoon.

Here’s the entire list:

William Hill Super Bowl 53 Prop Bets-Nevada by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 13
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 13
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 12
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down the NFL Week 10 slate.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down college football week 11 match ups.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 10
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 10 of the college football season.
More in Betting
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Betting Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like