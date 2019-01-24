William Hill, which has 109 locations in Nevada, posted its full list of Super Bowl prop bets on Thursday afternoon.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) after overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) works for a coach against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Betting on the Rams or Patriots against the spread is only one of more than 900 different ways to wager on Super Bowl LIII at William Hill sports book.

Here’s the entire list:

William Hill Super Bowl 53 Prop Bets-Nevada by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

