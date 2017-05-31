Here’s a look at the World Series of Poker Day 1 schedule

Qui Nguyen's chips are counted after suspension of play during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Here’s what to expect today at the World Series of Poker.

Wednesday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $565 Casino Employees No-limit Hold ’em (2-day event)

3 p.m. — $10,000 Tag Team No-limit Hold ’em Championship (3-day event)

What to watch:

— The Casino Employees event is the first of 74 tournaments this summer and is open to worldwide casino employees with a valid employee ID or current pay-stub verification. Christopher Sand, a Las Vegas resident, topped the field of 731 entrants in last year’s event to collect more than $75,000.

— A high-roller Tag Team event (2 to 4 players) was added to the schedule following the success of last summer’s $1,000 buy-in version. Wouldn’t it be great if 2016 Main Event combatants William Kassouf and Griffin Benger checked their privilege and joined forces? Or maybe Mike Dentale and Cate Hall, the stars of #MikeAndCatePlusHate, can team up.