Here’s every defensive, special teams TD scored in Super Bowl

There has been a defensive or special teams TD scored in 26 of 57 Super Bowls (45.6 percent), or an average of one every 2.2 games.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown after recovering a fumble by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Will there be a defensive or special teams touchdown scored in the Super Bowl?

The “yes” on this popular prop bet cashed at +270 in the 2023 Super Bowl when Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton scored on a 36-yard fumble return.

There has been a defensive or special teams TD in 26 of 57 Super Bowls (45.6 percent), or an average of one every 2.2 games. At least one was scored in 20 of 35 NFL title games from 1983 to 2017 and eight of 11 from 2007 to 2017.

Six Super Bowls have featured multiple defensive and special teams TDs, with the Buccaneers’ 48-21 win over the Raiders in 2003 featuring four such scores.

Here is a list of all 21 defensive TDs and 14 special teams TDs scored in the Super Bowl:

2023: Nick Bolton 36-yard fumble return for Chiefs.

2017: Robert Alford 82-yard interception return for Falcons.

2016: Malik Jackson fumble recovery in end zone for Broncos.

2014: Malcolm Smith 69-yard interception return for Seahawks. Percy Harvin 87-yard kickoff return for Seahawks.

2013: Jacoby Jones 108-yard kickoff return for Ravens.

2011: Nick Collins 37-yard interception return for Packers.

2010: Tracy Porter 74-yard interception return for Saints.

2009: James Harrison 100-yard interception return for Steelers.

2007: Devin Hester 92-yard kickoff return for Bears. Kelvin Hayden 56-yard interception return for Colts.

2003: Dwight Smith 44-yard interception return for Buccaneers. Dwight Smith 50-yard interception return for Buccaneers. Derrick Brooks 44-yard interception return for Buccaneers. Eric Johnson 13-yard blocked punt return for Raiders.

2002: Ty Law 47-yard interception return for Patriots.

2001: Duane Starks 49-yard interception return for Ravens. Ron Dixon 97-yard kickoff return for Giants. Jermaine Lewis 84-yard kickoff return for Ravens.

1999: Tim Dwight 94-yard kickoff return for Falcons.

1997: Desmond Howard 99-yard kickoff return for Packers.

1995: Andre Coleman 98-yard kickoff return for Chargers.

1994: James Washington 48-yard fumble return for Cowboys.

1993: Jimmie Jones 2-yard fumble return for Cowboys. Ken Norton Jr. 9-yard fumble return for Cowboys.

1989: Stanford Jennings 93-yard kickoff return for Bengals.

1986: Reggie Phillips 28-yard interception return for Bears.

1984: Derrick Jensen blocked punt recovery in end zone for Raiders. Jack Squirek 5-yard interception return for Raiders.

1983: Fulton Walker 98-yard kickoff return for Dolphins.

1979: Mike Hegman 37-yard fumble return for Cowboys.

1977: Willie Brown 75-yard interception return for Raiders.

1975: Terry Brown blocked punt recovery in end zone for Vikings.

1973: Mike Bass 49-yard blocked field goal return for Redskins.

1968: Herb Adderley 60-yard interception return for Packers.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.