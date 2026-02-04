Here’s how Brent Musburger can cash in on Mattress Mack’s $2M Super Bowl bet

Brent Musburger bought a mattress from furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale for $11,996, but will get his money back if the Patriots win the Super Bowl.

Who are betting favorites to win 1st CFP title game in Las Vegas?

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale talks to fans during the grand opening celebration at Horseshoe Las Vegas hotel-casino, formerly Bally's, on the Strip, in Las Vegas, Friday, March 24, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brent Musburger, the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2025 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award winner, speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame gold jacket dinner Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, Canton, Ohio. (Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

You are looking live at Brent Musburger’s Super Bowl bet with Mattress Mack.

The legendary sportscaster bought a king-size mattress from Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale for $11,996 that was scheduled to be delivered Wednesday to Musburger’s home in Las Vegas.

“No charge if Patriots win Super Bowl,” Musburger said. “I’m already worried about Drake Maye’s injured shoulder. But if Seahawks win, I’ve still got a great mattress.”

Musburger took part in Mack’s Gallery Furniture promotion that guarantees customers who make a purchase of $4,000 or more a refund if the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Super Bowl 60.

Mack made a $2 million wager to win $4 million at Caesars Sportsbook on the AFC to win the Super Bowl. It’s the largest reported Super Bowl bet so far and the latest in a series of multimillion-dollar wagers placed by Mack in recent years to hedge potential losses on furniture promotions.

“I became a huge fan of Mattress Mack when I learned he’d thrown open the doors to his Gallery Furniture stores for the suddenly homeless following a devastating hurricane in the Houston area,” said Musburger, 86. “He was an acquaintance of my buddy and bookmaker Jimmy Vaccaro. We set up an interview with him on VSiN, and I loved his big bets tied to furniture promotions.

“So after 40 years of the same mattress in Savannah, Georgia, Jupiter, Florida, and Las Vegas, I decided to treat my lovely wife, Arlene, to a top of the line Tempur-Pedic King.”

Mack, 74, said he placed the bet on the AFC before the NFL conference championship games hoping New England would defeat the Denver Broncos.

“I was pulling for New England. I got a shot with the Patriots,” he said. “I like the coach, and I like the quarterback.”

Mack was excited to learn that Musburger, who rose to fame in the 1970s as the original host of “The NFL Today,” wanted to buy a mattress from him.

“I’d love to sell Brent a mattress,” he said. “We’d love to deliver to the living legend.”

The Patriots are 4½-point underdogs to the Seahawks and +191 on the money line.

“I asked Mack why he bet the Patriots instead of the Seahawks,” Musburger said. “He told me his grandson resembles Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, and he can’t bet against his grandson. That was good enough for me.

“It’s actually the safest bet I’ve ever made because I’ve still got one of the best mattresses in the world even if the Pats lose.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.