Here’s the WSOP Main Event player capsules

A look at the nine players at the final table of the World Series of Poker’s Main Event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rio Convention Center.

Damian Salas, left, and Scott Blumstein play poker during day seven of the World Series of Poker on Monday, July 17, 2017, at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

John Hesp (Seat 1)

Chip count: 85.7 million

Age: 64

Resides: Bridlington, England

Occupation: Semiretired business owner

WSOP earnings (not including 2017 Main Event): $0

Odds to win: 4-1

Notes: The oldest player remaining at the final table, he has become a fan favorite in his first Main Event. … Known for his colorful sports coat and white Panama hat. … Married father of four and has seven grandchildren. … Has $2,207 in documented live poker tournament winnings, all from small-stakes tournaments at Napoleons Casino and Restaurant in Hull, England. … Can become the first British-born player to win the Main Event and the oldest winner since Johnny Moss (66) in 1974.

Scott Blumstein (Seat 2)

Chip count: 97.25 million

Age: 25

Resides: Brigantine, New Jersey

Occupation: Professional poker player

WSOP earnings (not including 2017 Main Event): $0

Odds to win: 2-1

Notes: The youngest player remaining and the chip leader entering the final table. … Has more than $312,000 in documented live tournament winnings, including a first-place finish in an event at the Borgata Summer Poker Open last year, which helped bankroll his entry to the Main Event for the first time. … Graduated from Temple University with a degree in accounting. … Fan of the New York Jets, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Oakland Athletics.

Antoine Saout (Seat 3)

Chip count: 21.75 million

Age: 33

Resides: London

Occupation: Professional poker player

WSOP earnings (not including 2017 Main Event): $3,999,582

Odds to win: 10-1

Notes: Originally from Morlaix, France, he is making his second appearance at the final table of the Main Event. … Finished in the top 10 in chips after Days 3, 5 and 7 of the Main Event. .. Was the first Frenchman to reach the Main Event final table in 2009, when he finished third after taking a bad beat against eventual winner Joe Cada. … Was 25th in last year’s Main Event. … Had more than $5.5 million in career live tournament earnings entering the Main Event.

Benjamin Pollak (Seat 4)

Chip count: 35.175 million

Age: 34

Resides: London

Occupation: Professional poker player

WSOP earnings (not including 2017 Main Event): $532,038

Odds to win: 5-1

Notes: One of two Frenchmen at the final table. … The native of Paris had $2,967,782 in live poker tournament winnings heading into the Main Event, including a victory on the Estrellas Poker Tour and a fourth-place finish in a European Poker Tour event in 2015. … Finished 27th in the 2013 Main Event for $285,408. … Former engineering student at ECE Paris. … Was in 291st place out of 297 players to end Day 4 before steadily moving up the leaderboard.

Jack Sinclair (Seat 5)

Chip count: 20.2 million

Age: 26

Resides: London

Occupation: Professional poker player

WSOP earnings (not including 2017 Main Event): $4,088

Odds to win: 15-1

Notes: Primarily an online poker player, he has $13,500 in documented live tournament earnings. … His largest live tournament cash before the Main Event came in April at the partypoker Millions Live in Nottingham ($9,412). … Plays the drums and attended Surrey University for music and recording. … Coached by well-known German poker pros Philipp Gruissem and Anton Morgenstern. … Led for much of Day 7 and peaked over 100 million chips before bluffing off a large portion of his stack vs. Blumstein. … Would be first British-born winner of the Main Event.

Damian Salas (Seat 6)

Chip count: 22.175 million

Age: 42

Resides: Chascomus, Argentina

Occupation: Professional poker player/lawyer

WSOP earnings (not including 2017 Main Event): $177,983

Odds to win: 14-1

Notes: First Argentine player to make the Main Event final table. … Has $919,525 in career live tournament earnings and more than $3 million online. … Cashed in three of the seven events he played at this year’s WSOP. … Made the money in the Main Event twice previously, finishing in 418th place last year and 606th place in 2013. … Was fifth last year in WSOP $1,500 No-Limit Hold’em Shootout event. … Chip leader after Day 4 of tournament and fifth at the completion of Day 5. … Married with three children.

Ben Lamb (Seat 7)

Chip count: 18.05 million

Age: 32

Resides: Las Vegas

Occupation: Professional poker player

WSOP earnings (not including 2017 Main Event): $6,209,724

Odds to win: 12-1

Notes: The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native is making his second career appearance at the Main Event final table. … Enters play with the shortest stack at 23 big blinds. … Earned WSOP Player of the Year in 2011 when he made four final tables. … Third at the 2011 Main Event for more than $4 million and 14th in 2009 for $633,022. … Won lone career bracelet in 2011 in the $10,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha Championship for $814,436. … Primarily a high-stakes cash-game player and an avid golfer.

Bryan Piccioli (Seat 8)

Chip count: 33.8 million

Age: 28

Resides: San Diego

Occupation: Professional poker player

WSOP earnings (not including 2017 Main Event): $552,208

Odds to win: 6-1

Notes: Originally from Allegany, New York, and one of two players at the final table with a bracelet, winning the WSOP Asia-Pacific $1,100 Accumulator No-limit Hold’em event. … Has more than $8.2 million in documented live and online tournament earnings. … Was chip leader after Day 4 in 2016 before finishing 84th. … Hit a miracle 8 on the river against Saout with 11 players left to stay in the tournament. … Moved into fourth place after doubling up against 10th-place finisher Michael Ruane.

Daniel Ott (Seat 9)

Chip count: 26.475 million

Age: 25

Resides: Altoona, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Professional poker player

WSOP earnings (not including 2017 Main Event): $3,656

Odds to win: 18-1

Notes: A relative unknown who opens play fifth in chips. Cashed in two previous WSOP events this summer. … Played the $1,000 buy-in Tag Team No-limit Hold’em event and finished 69th with twin brother Dillon as his partner. … Also made the money in the $1,500 buy-in “Millionaire Maker” No-limit Hold’em tournament. … Graduate of Penn State with a degree in marketing. … Was sixth in chips after Day 5 and never fell out of the top 20.

