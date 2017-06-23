Here’s what’s going on Friday and through the weekend at the WSOP

Vojtech Ruzicka of the Czech Republic competes during the final table of the Main Event at the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Here’s what to expect this weekend at the World Series of Poker.

Friday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $5,000 No-limit Hold ’em (2-day event)

Noon — $1,500 Pot-limit Omaha (Final table)

Noon — $1,500 Shootout No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $10,000 Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em Championship (Final table)

2 p.m. — $3,000 H.O.R.S.E. (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $1,500 Pot-limit Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better (3-day event)

7 p.m. — $365 “The Giant” No-limit Hold ’em Flight C (Weekly Day 1 flights)

Saturday’s schedule:

10 a.m. — $1,500 “Monster Stack” No-limit Hold ’em Flight A (5-day event)

Noon — $1,500 Shootout No-limit Hold ’em (Final day)

Noon — $5,000 No-limit Hold ’em (Final day)

2 p.m. — $3,000 H.O.R.S.E. (Final table)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Pot-limit Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $10,000 Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship (3-day event)

Sunday’s schedule:

10 a.m.— $1,500 “Monster Stack” No-limit Hold ’em Flight B (5-day event)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Pot-limit Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better (Final table)

2 p.m. — $10,000 Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $3,000 Six-handed Pot-limit Omaha (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— Bracelet winner Loren Klein of Verdi has the chip lead with 18 players remaining in the $1,500 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha event. T.J. Cloutier, with six bracelets, also has a healthy stack.

— Vojtech Ruzicka of the Czech Republic and Belgium’s Kenny Hallaert, both of whom made the “November Nine” last year, were two of the 120 players to won their table and advance in the $1,500 buy-in Shootout No-limit Hold ’em event.

— British poker sensation Charlie Carrel, 23, is in position for his first career bracelet with 24 players left in the $10,000 buy-in Six-handed No-limit Hold’em Championship. Standing in Carrel’s way are several top pros, including Connor Drinan, Itay’s Dario Sammartino, bracelet winner Sam Stein and two-time bracelet winner Kristen Bicknell.

— Former Main Event winner Scotty Nguyen is in sixth place with 156 players remaining in the $3,000 buy-in H.O.R.S.E. tournament. Also sitting with top-20 stacks are top pros Jeff Madsen, Jason Mercier and Josh Arieh.

Thursday’s highlights:

— Ernest Bohn, a 68-year-old amateur poker player from Whiting, New Jersey, won the $1,500 buy-in Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or Better event ($173,228) for his first career bracelet.

Quotable:

“I’m not a good sleeper anyways. If I get two hours of sleep, three hours of sleep that’s enough. So, I was wide awake.” — Bohn, who closed out his victory well after 3 a.m. Friday.