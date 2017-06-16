Here’s what’s happening Friday and through the weekend at the WSOP

Chips and cards on the table as a player goes all-in during the $2,500 No-Limit Hold'em event in the World Series of Poker at the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Here’s what to expect this weekend at the World Series of Poker.

Friday’s schedule:

10 a.m. — $1,000 Seniors No-limit Hold’em Championship (3-day event)

Noon — $2,620 “The Marathon” No-limit Hold’em (Final table)

Noon — $3,000 Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)

Noon — $2,500 No-limit Hold’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Lowball (Final table)

2 p.m. — $10,000 H.O.R.S.E Championship (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $1,500 Mixed Omaha Split (3-day event)

7 p.m. — $365 “The Giant” No-limit Hold’em Flight B (Weekly Day 1 flights)

Saturday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $1,500 No-limit Hold’em (3-day event)

11 a.m. — $1,000 Seniors No-Limit Hold’em Championship (Day 2)

Noon — $2,500 No-limit Hold’em (Final table)

2 p.m. — $10,000 H.O.R.S.E Championship (Final table)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Mixed Omaha Split (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $10,000 2-7 Triple Draw Lowball Championship (3-day event)

Sunday’s schedule:

10 a.m. — $1,000 Super Seniors No-limit Hold’em Championship (3-day event)

11 a.m. — $1,000 Seniors’ No-limit Hold’em (Final table)

Noon — $1,500 No-limit Hold’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Mixed Omaha Split (Final table)

2 p.m. — $10,000 2-7 Triple Draw Lowball Championship (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $5,000 Six-handed No-Limit Hold’em (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— Professional soccer player Max Kruse of Germany reached the final table of the $1,500 buy-in Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw event. Kruse, who scored 15 goals for Werden Bremen in the German Bundesliga this past season, is in second place with six players left. Former bracelet winner Brendan Taylor of Henderson has the chip lead.

— Joseph Di Rosa Rojas of Venezuela has a sizable chip lead with 13 players remaining in the $2,620 buy-in “The Marathon” No-limit Hold’em tournament. Maurice Hawkins and Faraz Jaka, each looking for his first bracelet, are the biggest names left in the field.

— London poker pro Max Silver has more than double the chip stack of his nearest competitor in the $3,000 buy-in Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em tournament with 21 players left. Two-time bracelet winner Steve Sung, along with former bracelet winners Michael Gagliano and Simeon Naydenov also remain in contention.

— Five-time bracelet winner Jason Mercier bagged the chip lead in the $10,000 buy-in H.O.R.S.E. Championship with 57 players left. Mercier is the defending champion in the event.

— Mercier’s wife, Natasha (who is six months pregnant) reached Day 2 of the $2,500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em event with one of the short stacks. Spain’s Pablo Fernandez has the lead with 239 players remaining.

Thursday’s highlights:

— James Obst, a professional poker player from Adelaide, Australia, won the $10,000 buy-in Razz Championship ($265,138) for his first career bracelet. The 26-year-old, who was the runner-up in the $2,500 buy-in Mixed Triple Draw Lowball event last week, jumped to No. 2 in the WSOP Player of the Year standings.

— Tyler Groth, a professional poker player originally from Stone Lake, Iowa, now living in Las Vegas, won the $1,000 buy-in Pot-limt Omaha event ($179,126) for his first career bracelet.

Quotable:

“I guess it’s a new experience to win a bracelet. When you win one and it’s online I’m probably … I’m obviously not celebrating wildly like some people might, because that’s just my nature. Online when no one’s around you can probably be a bit more excited and get pumped up a bit more. But at the moment I’m just a bit … I don’t know how to process it just yet. It’s awesome and I’ll try to win another one before the series is out.” — Obst, who now has more than $1.5 million in career WSOP earnings