Hollywood bets on ‘Mattress Mack’ movie, set to be released in 2026

A movie based on the life of Houston furniture store owner, philanthropist and high-stakes sports bettor Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is in the works.

Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, 68, mans the counter in his usual spot at the entrance in his main Gallery Furniture store Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, 68, mans the counter in his usual spot at the entrance in his main Gallery Furniture store Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Hollywood is betting on Mattress Mack.

A movie based on the life of Houston furniture store owner, philanthropist and high-stakes sports bettor Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is in the works.

Set in the early 1980s and 2000s in Houston, the film is based on a true story about McIngvale, a beloved figure in Texas who has turned his Gallery Furniture stores into shelters for refugees during hurricanes and other natural disasters. He has also donated tens of millions of dollars to the community while wagering tens of millions at sportsbooks to hedge potential losses on promotions.

The movie, titled “Mattress Mack,” will follow his journey as he risks everything to open Gallery Furniture with his wife, Linda, and the challenges the family faced when their youngest daughter, Elizabeth, battled a debilitating case of obsessive-compulsive disorder, according to Deadline.

“It’s about my life and the rags to riches and all that good stuff,” McIngvale, 74, told the Review-Journal. “And it’s also about a father-daughter story about how Linda and myself helped rescue our daughter from suicidal thoughts and suicidal actions because of her severe OCD, and now she’s one of the premier OCD clinicians in the world.”

Billy Magnussen (“Lilo & Stitch”) will star as McIngvale, according to Deadline. The movie will also feature Dianna Agron (“The Chosen One”), Darby Lee-Stack (“The Holdovers”) and Rob Corddry (“The Audacity”).

“Jim McIngvale’s story is one of resilience, heart and community,” Magnussen said in a statement. “I’m honored to help bring his incredible journey to the screen and to collaborate with such passionate storytellers in capturing the spirit of ‘Mattress Mack’ and the city of Houston.”

Houston native Shane Andries will direct from a screenplay he wrote.

“Everyone in Houston knows Mack,” Andries said. “But few know the quiet moments, the private battles, the human being behind the slogans and the Texas grit.”

McIngvale, who won $72.6 million in wagers when the Astros won the 2022 World Series and literally left Las Vegas with a wheelbarrow full of cash, said he isn’t sure if his sports betting will be featured in the film.

“I don’t know. I’ll have to ask the guy,” he said. “I would imagine it will, because that’s kind of a key part.”

McIngvale said the movie came about after his daughter met Andries.

“He said he wanted to do a movie about me. I said that’s fine,” he said. “Liz and Linda read the script, and they said the script was good, and then we told the guy to go raise the money, thinking he’d never get it raised. But he raised all the money, so here it goes.”

McIngvale said filming, which took place in Texas, is complete. The movie is now being edited and should be released sometime in 2026.

He said he didn’t visit the set or even meet the actor who portrayed him.

“No, I’m just worried about selling furniture and doing some gambling,” McIngvale said. “I’m oblivious to the whole thing.”

Place your bets

McIngvale said the last bet he placed was a winner in Las Vegas. He wagered $300,000 to win $420,000 on Terence “Bud” Crawford (+140) to upset Saul “Canelo” Alvarez on Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium. Crawford won by unanimous decision to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.

He’s considering running a promotion involving Texas teams in the College Football Playoff. Past promotions have offered refunds to customers who make purchases of $3,000 or $5,000 or more if a certain Texas team wins a championship.

“I played football for two years at the University of Texas and I played for two years at North Texas,” McIngvale said. “Texas A&M’s going to get in, Texas Tech will probably get in, and North Texas may get in and (Texas) may get in, so we may have four teams.”

‘Sidekicks’

This isn’t McIngvale’s first foray into the movie business. He and his wife produced the 1993 movie “Sidekicks” starring Chuck Norris.

“Chuck was great. But we got about $10 million in that movie and they couldn’t find a distributor, so we had to go out and hustle and distribute it,” he said. “My wife and Chuck went on about a 30-city tour in about a month and they got the movie in the theaters. We ended up getting our money back but it was a hell of a fight.

“I learned a lot about the movie business. I learned I should stay in the furniture business.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.