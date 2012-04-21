HORSE RACING

TODAY AT SANTA ANITA PARK

By Richard Eng

Post Time 12:30 p.m.

Race 1 – 6 1/2 furlongs (turf), Purse $32,000, Claiming $25,000, 4-year-olds and up

3 Striking Spirit – Could be lone early speed if Kevin Krigger pulls the trigger; catch me if you can.

2 Muny – Dull effort in last, but did have some trouble throughout; one more shot at this low class level.

Long Shot – 6 Format V.

Race 2 – 1 1/16th miles, Purse $26,000, Claiming $20,000, 4-year-olds and up

5 Ultimate Decision – Huge class drop points to this one from Doug O’Neill; 5-lb bugboy Eswan Flores is like stealing weight.

1 Special Kid – Like the angle of tactical speed from the rail; expect Joel Rosario to carve out a nice trip.

Long Shot – 3 Arcodoro

Race 3 – 6 1/2 furlongs (turf), Purse $56,000, Maiden special weights, Fillies, 3-year-olds

1 Lake Maracaibo – Adding blinkers on after a strong second in career debut; figures to be among the leaders late.

3 Swingaway – Chased Lake Maracaibo in debut; came back with another strong effort in last, switch to Rafael Bejarano.

Long Shot – 4 Comin Easy

Race 4 – 6 1/2 furlongs, Purse $30,000, Starter allowance $40,000, 3-year-olds and up

1 Baron Von Red – Ran OK in last after a rough start; reunited with Joel Rosario who won on him two back.

6 Secret Spy – Interesting NoCal invader from top trainer Steve Myadi; has plenty of early speed to get up and go.

Long Shot – 5 Toy

Race 5 – 6 1/2 furlongs (turf), $100,000 San Simeon Handicap, 4-year-olds and on

5 Compari – He is 6-for-8 wins over Santa Anita sod; also 2-of-3 wins down the hill, a lot to like under Rafael Bejarano.

7 Irish Art – Logical favorite in a three pronged stakes; like Compari, he loves Santa Anita sod and down the hillside.

Long Shot – 6 California Flag

Race 6 – 5 1/2 furlongs, Purse $56,000, Maiden special weights, 3-year-olds

7 Designer – Bob Baffert baby lost by an inch in debut; his kids typically improve in the second career start.

2 Canelo – FTS from Vladimir Cerin; key vote comes from top jock Joel Rosario who doesn’t ride much for this barn.

Long Shot -1 The Brain

Race 7 – 1 mile (turf), Purse $32,000, Claiming $25,000, 4-year-olds and up

9 Let’s Do It – Tiny edge in the hardest race on the card; sliding down the claiming ladder to this career low class.

6 J P Jammer – Ran like a short horse in return off a 5-month hiatus; should move forward after that test drive.

Long Shot – 3 Farmer Giles

Race 8 – 6 1/2 furlongs, Purse $58,000, Optional claiming $40,000, 4-year-olds and up

7 Cyclometer – Looks like a win machine; is eligible for this open condition because his last win was versus Cal-breds.

6 Flightofalifetime – Been away a full year for Bob Baffert; exiting bullet works, expect speed under Rafael Bejarano.

Long Shot – 4 Close to the Edge

Race 9 – 1 1/4 miles (turf), $150,000 Santa Barbara Handicap, Fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

2 Cambina – The quality of her last few races are buried by the tough competition; small field here, expect a better trip.

5 Vamo a Galupiar – Clever win in last but still is not favored over these; dead late closer has one way of going.

Long Shot – 4 Capital Plan

Race 10 – 6 1/2 furlongs, Purse $19,000, Maiden claiming $20,000, 4-year-olds and up

10 Ocean Appeal – Flattered when both Stormberg and Blu Jon won next out; taking the big class drop from MSW to maiden claiming.

9 Emerald Assets – Another taking the biggest class drop in racing from MSW to maiden claiming; been away 16-months.

Long Shot – 8 Salty Robbin

Best Bet – 5 Ultimate Decision (race 2)

Santa Anita Park Friday – Picks/Winners/Mutuels, 14/5/$20.60; Long Shots, 7/0/$0; Best Bet, 1/1/$3.60

Santa Anita Park Totals – 1,138/305/$1,826.20; Long Shots, 573/87/$985.00; Best Bets, 64/25/$88.00

SIMULCAST PLAY OF THE DAY – #1 Morgan’s Guerrilla (6/1) in race 9 at Keeneland. For scoring purposes, we’ll make a hypothetical $2 win, place and show bet, $6 total. On Friday, Larry Zip ran third at Keeneland paying $2.60 to show. Stats – 63/45/$393.00; Follow him on Twitter: @richeng4propick