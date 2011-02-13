Horse Racing

TODAY AT SANTA ANITA PARK

By Richard Eng

Post Time 12:30 p.m.

Race 1 – 6 furlongs, Purse $20,000, Claiming $12,500, Fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

3 Ashee – Jeff Mullins cull is sliding down the claiming ladder to this career-low class; becoming a now-or-never scenario.

2 Subpoena the Dress – Claimed by A. C. Avila who has been quiet of late; strong contender should she improve one stride.

Long Shot – 1 Cato Major

Race 2 – 1 mile, Purse $56,000, Allowance, Fillies, 3-year-olds

1 Rumor – Was scratched from a stakes Saturday for this first-level allowance; a conservative confidence booster.

2 Kilograeme – Was also scratched Saturday to run today; strong connections in Mike Mitchell and Garrett Gomez.

Long Shot – 5 Love Theway Youare

Race 3 – 6 1/2 furlongs, Purse $54,000, Maiden special weights, Cal-breds, 4-year-olds and up

1 Red Scare – Was well bet to 9/5 in career debut, but did not fire; like that Rafael Bejarano has remained loyal to the cause.

7 Red Dwarf – Could be a red quinella if my choices run 1-2; from the sharp Mike Pupye barn watch the tote for clues.

Long Shot – 2 Jade River

Race 4 – 7 furlongs, Purse $23,000, Maiden claiming $30,000, Fillies, 3-year-olds

3 Silver Luna – Twice-beaten favorite is running out of tarot cards; can’t slide any lower than this class.

4 Whiskers and Rye – Beaten favorite had a big trouble line in last; good start can make all of the difference.

Long Shot – 8 Officerwasispeedin

Race 5 – 1 mile (turf, rail at 8 feet), Purse $38,000, Claiming $40,000, 4-year-olds

6 Camp Victory – Even run in return race from a 5-month hiatus; should be tighter in second start plus facing softer.

5 Cardiff Giant – Missed by an eyelash in last for Chantal Sutherland; she is too good a rider to remain struggling.

Long Shot – 1 Stephen’s Got Hope

Race 6 – 6 1/12 furlongs, Purse $28,000, Starter allowance $40,000, 4-year-olds and up

4 Espirito Santo – Exits a key race, which genuinely flatters him; big rider switch to Corey Nakatani, still has an upside.

2 Smart Spending – Hastings Park shipper is an unknown quantity; leap of faith in the team of Carla Gaines and Garrett Gomez.

Long Shot – 1 Pleasant Earth

Race 7 – 1 1/8th miles (turf, rail at 8 feet), Purse $59,000, Optional claiming $62,500, Fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

3 Andina – Ben Cecil has an uncoupled entry and a strong chance with both; this is a confidence booster for both of them.

1 Gripsholm Castle – May have been too close to the pace in last; suspect Victor Espinoza will take back while saving ground.

Long Shot – 7 Calle Vista

Race 8 – 1 1/8th miles, $150,000 La Canada, Fillies, 4-year-olds

3 Always a Princess – Lone early speed is the most dangerous bet in horse racing; catch her over a speed-favoring track.

4 Blind Luck – The Santa Anita bias is 100 percent against her closing style; needs to be tons the best to get up in time.

Long Shot – 1 Fashion Trend

Race 9 – 6 1/2 furlongs (turf, rail at 8 feet), Purse $54,000, Maiden special weights, 3-year-olds

6 Rock So Hard – Every race that Bob Baffert is in, you need to look at his first; lost to a talented colt in Premier Pegasus.

3 Run Arnie Run – Anyone who receives the Jammer’s e-mails know he is touting this colt; watch the tote board for clues.

Long Shot – 9 Husband’s Folly

Best Bet – 1 Rumor (race 2)

Santa Anita Park Saturday – Picks/Winners/Mutuels, 20/5/$45.20; Long Shots, 10/2/$24.00; Best Bet, 1/0/$0

Santa Anita Park Totals – 475/136/$878.60; Long Shots, 234/23/$272.40; Best Bets, 28/13/$56.00

SIMULCAST PICK OF THE DAY – 5 Cane Garden Bay (4/1) in race 3 at Gulfstream Park. For scoring purposes, we’ll make a hypothetical $2 win, place and show bet, $6 total. On Saturday, Lady of Greatness won at Tampa Bay Downs paying $6.00 to win, $4.00 to place and $3.40 to show. Stats – 29/24/$200.10