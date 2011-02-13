Horse Racing

TODAY AT SANTA ANITA PARK
By Richard Eng
Post Time 12:30 p.m.
Race 1 – 6 furlongs, Purse $20,000, Claiming $12,500, Fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up
3 Ashee – Jeff Mullins cull is sliding down the claiming ladder to this career-low class; becoming a now-or-never scenario.
2 Subpoena the Dress – Claimed by A. C. Avila who has been quiet of late; strong contender should she improve one stride.
Long Shot – 1 Cato Major
Race 2 – 1 mile, Purse $56,000, Allowance, Fillies, 3-year-olds
1 Rumor – Was scratched from a stakes Saturday for this first-level allowance; a conservative confidence booster.
2 Kilograeme – Was also scratched Saturday to run today; strong connections in Mike Mitchell and Garrett Gomez.
Long Shot – 5 Love Theway Youare
Race 3 – 6 1/2 furlongs, Purse $54,000, Maiden special weights, Cal-breds, 4-year-olds and up
1 Red Scare – Was well bet to 9/5 in career debut, but did not fire; like that Rafael Bejarano has remained loyal to the cause.
7 Red Dwarf – Could be a red quinella if my choices run 1-2; from the sharp Mike Pupye barn watch the tote for clues.
Long Shot – 2 Jade River
Race 4 – 7 furlongs, Purse $23,000, Maiden claiming $30,000, Fillies, 3-year-olds
3 Silver Luna – Twice-beaten favorite is running out of tarot cards; can’t slide any lower than this class.
4 Whiskers and Rye – Beaten favorite had a big trouble line in last; good start can make all of the difference.
Long Shot – 8 Officerwasispeedin
Race 5 – 1 mile (turf, rail at 8 feet), Purse $38,000, Claiming $40,000, 4-year-olds
6 Camp Victory – Even run in return race from a 5-month hiatus; should be tighter in second start plus facing softer.
5 Cardiff Giant – Missed by an eyelash in last for Chantal Sutherland; she is too good a rider to remain struggling.
Long Shot – 1 Stephen’s Got Hope
Race 6 – 6 1/12 furlongs, Purse $28,000, Starter allowance $40,000, 4-year-olds and up
4 Espirito Santo – Exits a key race, which genuinely flatters him; big rider switch to Corey Nakatani, still has an upside.
2 Smart Spending – Hastings Park shipper is an unknown quantity; leap of faith in the team of Carla Gaines and Garrett Gomez.
Long Shot – 1 Pleasant Earth
Race 7 – 1 1/8th miles (turf, rail at 8 feet), Purse $59,000, Optional claiming $62,500, Fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up
3 Andina – Ben Cecil has an uncoupled entry and a strong chance with both; this is a confidence booster for both of them.
1 Gripsholm Castle – May have been too close to the pace in last; suspect Victor Espinoza will take back while saving ground.
Long Shot – 7 Calle Vista
Race 8 – 1 1/8th miles, $150,000 La Canada, Fillies, 4-year-olds
3 Always a Princess – Lone early speed is the most dangerous bet in horse racing; catch her over a speed-favoring track.
4 Blind Luck – The Santa Anita bias is 100 percent against her closing style; needs to be tons the best to get up in time.
Long Shot – 1 Fashion Trend
Race 9 – 6 1/2 furlongs (turf, rail at 8 feet), Purse $54,000, Maiden special weights, 3-year-olds
6 Rock So Hard – Every race that Bob Baffert is in, you need to look at his first; lost to a talented colt in Premier Pegasus.
3 Run Arnie Run – Anyone who receives the Jammer’s e-mails know he is touting this colt; watch the tote board for clues.
Long Shot – 9 Husband’s Folly
Best Bet – 1 Rumor (race 2)
Santa Anita Park Saturday – Picks/Winners/Mutuels, 20/5/$45.20; Long Shots, 10/2/$24.00; Best Bet, 1/0/$0
Santa Anita Park Totals – 475/136/$878.60; Long Shots, 234/23/$272.40; Best Bets, 28/13/$56.00
SIMULCAST PICK OF THE DAY – 5 Cane Garden Bay (4/1) in race 3 at Gulfstream Park. For scoring purposes, we’ll make a hypothetical $2 win, place and show bet, $6 total. On Saturday, Lady of Greatness won at Tampa Bay Downs paying $6.00 to win, $4.00 to place and $3.40 to show. Stats – 29/24/$200.10