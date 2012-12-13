Horse Racing: Hollywood Park, Dec. 13

TODAY AT HOLLYWOOD PARK

Post Time 12:30 p.m.

Race 1 – 1 1/16th miles, Purse $45,000, Maiden special weights, 2-year-olds

2 Manando – Bob Baffert has an uncoupled entry so caveat emptor; this one has early speed, the one to catch.

4 Curly Top – This is the other Baffert who figures to be running on late; Rafael Bejarano could have a monster day.

Long Shot – 3 Persuasive Paul

Race 2 – 6 1/2 furlongs, Purse $27,000, Maiden claiming $50,000, Cal-breds, 3-year-olds and up

5 Rock Me Baby – FTS from Craig Dollase; the owner West Point Thoroughbreds likes to win right out of the box.

6 Justification – Tepid favorite is the only horse with experience who looks like anything; needs a better start.

Long Shot – 2 Wilsy’s Wonder

Race 3 – 6 furlongs (turf, rail at 15 feet), Purse $32,000, Starter allowance $40,000, Fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

1 Vindicated Ghost – Speed and the rail is typically a good recipe; watch the weather report if we stay on the grass.

8 Scary Ride – Tough parking lot post in turf sprints; if Tyler Baze can break sharp and tuck in, chances will improve.

Long Shot – 3 Oscillator

Race 4 – 6 furlongs, Purse $34,000, Claiming $32,000, Fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

6 There Is No Limit – Lot of class droppers in this field; just missed in last, now slides down one level for this.

4 The Gang and I – Emerald Downs trainer Jim Penney is sure to be overlooked here; tactical speed to sit a good trip.

Long Shot – 1 Royal Tiger

Race 5 – 6 furlongs (turf, rail at 15 feet), Purse $34,000, Claiming $32,000, 3-year-olds and up

3 Drift King – Mike Mitchell and Rafael Bejarano team up on the chalk; Bejarano can rack up a few tonight.

8 Blue Jay Attack – Tyler Baze for Rafael Bejarano who opted for Drift King; more than capable of pulling a small upset.

Long Shot – 1 Red Defense

Race 6 – 6 1/2 furlongs, Purse $25,000, Claiming $25,000, 3-year-olds and up

4 Zuboff – First race since being gelded; been away since August, this is a solid class drop for return.

5 Candy Waltz – Draw a line thru last, a test drive in a turf route; Mike Pender legs up Rafael Bejarano for the money shot.

Long Shot – 7 Until You

Race 7 – 1 1/16th miles (turf, rail at 15 feet), Purse $48,000, Cal-breds, Optional claiming $25,000, 3-year-olds and up

8 Jule Journey – Didn’t have the best of trips in last; he seems to run a lot better for David Flores.

3 Slammer Time – Just missed last time in a comparable field to these; this may be the toughest race on the card.

Long Shot – 4 Alley Hondro

Race 8 – 1 1/16th miles, Purse $21,000, Claiming $12,500, 3-year-olds and up

3 Poker Dave – Second start off a 2-year hiatus; he might just be a fresh horse over some who have been racing all year long.

7 Donato – Could be lone early speed, although that still may not be enough; suspicious red flag drop from Julio Canani.

Long Shot -8 Low Gear Power

Best Bet – 1 Vindicated Ghost (race 3)

Hollywood Park Sunday – Picks/Winners/Mutuels, 19/6/$42.80; Long Shots, 10/1/$9.60; Best Bet, 1/1/$5.80

Hollywood Park Totals – 333/89/$557.20; Long Shots, 169/23/$254.00; Best Bets, 19/10/$42.80

SIMULCAST PLAY OF THE DAY – #1 Ambitoness (5/2) in race 9 at Gulfstream Park. For scoring purposes, we’ll make a hypothetical $2 win, place and show bet, $6 total. On Sunday, Cinematize won at Aqueduct paying $7.50 to win, $4.00 to place and $2.70 to show. Stats – 182/124/$1,078.80; Follow him on Twitter: @richeng4propick