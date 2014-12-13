Horse Racing: Today at Los Alamitos, December 13

Post Time 12:30 p.m.

Race 1 – 6 1/2 furlongs, Purse $19,000, Starter allowance $12,500, 3-year-olds and up

5 When We Met – Dead late closer rarely runs a bad one; will hope for some pace and finish like a locomotive.

4 W. Giles – Speedy sort figures to provide the target turning for home; this is the right class for him to excel.

Long Shot – 3 Bob Consultation

Race 2 – 6 furlongs, Purse $19,000, Maiden claiming $30,000, Fillies, 2-year-olds

4 Clem Juice – Was favored and ran like she was well meant in her career debut; like the Iggy Puglisi-Paul Aguirre combination.

3 Collateral – Sliding down the maiden claiming ladder to this career low class; figures to show some improvement in an easier spot.

Long Shot – 9 Caymus Kat

Race 3 – 1 mile, Purse $17,000, Claiming $16,000, 3-year-olds and up

7 Qatar’s Pearl – Useful sort cashes paychecks but is kind of camera shy; will hope for a quick pace to do his best work late.

5 Hold Everything – Here is the speed of the race; Joe Steiner has a simple plan, break sharp and improve his position throughout.

Long Shot – 6 Berlusconi

Race 4 – 6 furlongs, Purse $19,000, Maiden claiming $30,000, Fillies, 2-year-olds

1 Natalie’s Wonder – Taking the biggest class drop in racing from MSW to maiden claiming; will save all the ground inside too.

5 Froggy Fresh – Showed a lot of improvement second time out for Phil D’Amato; offers value especially if she improves another step.

Long Shot – 8 Holy Ascension

Race 5 – 5 furlongs, Purse $14,000, Claiming $8,000, Fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

2 Suicide Curves – Drops to the lowest class of her career; Carlos Gonzalez puts the blinkers on for a bit more focus.

8 Ebo’s Love – Speedy sort might proved the target for the rest turning for home; not often I bet on a Vinnie Bednar horse.

Long Shot – 9 Brandon’s Princess

Race 6 – 7 furlongs, Purse $27,000, Starter allowance $25,000, 3-year-olds and up

7 Luckbox Sam – Speedball ran a dead game race last time out; I like cut backs, the key will be if he can clear the other speed.

8 Apollo Ten – Will hope for a speed duel to set up his closing style; like the way Tyler Baze has been riding of late.

Long Shot – 3 McKenzies Way

Race 7 – 6 furlongs, Purse $46,000, Optional claiming $20,000, Cal-breds, 3-year-olds and up

3 Roman Tizzy – Dead late closer ran a winning race three back in his Los Alamitos debut; thus we can figure he likes this racetrack.

7 Valdirone – Aaron Gryder hasn’t gotten many live mounts, but this is one of them; tactical speed to sit a perfect trip.

Long Shot – 5 Night Badger

Race 8 – 1 1/16th miles, $350,000 Starlet, Fillies, 2-year-olds

4 Feathered – Won’t be much of an upset if she wins; will try to turn the tables on Take Charge Brandi from the Breeders’ Cup result.

6 Take Charge Brandi – She has caught fire and is making a late push to win an Eclipse Award; fear is she’s running back kind of quick.

Long Shot – 3 Danette

Race 9 – 5 furlongs, Purse $17,000, Maiden claiming $20,000, Fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

3 Grandma Connie – Vann Belvoir has an uncoupled entry and both are live; William Antongeorgi had options and landed on this one.

7 Southern Owah – This is the other Vann Belvoir contender; Drayden Van Dyke takes over for Antongeorgi.

Long Shot – 4 Bold Decision

Best Bet – 1 Natalie’s Wonder (race 4)

Los Alamitos Friday – Picks/Winners/Mutuels, 14/4/$19.00; Long Shots, 6/0/$0; Best Bet, 1/1/$3.40

Los Alamitos Totals – 93/29/$151.60; Long Shots, 43/3/$53.80; Best Bets, 6/2/$6.60

SIMULCAST PLAY OF THE DAY – #4 Chapman (5/2) in race 7 at Aqueduct. For scoring purposes, we’ll make a hypothetical $2 win, place and show bet, $6 total. On Friday, Atlantic’s Smile won at Aqueduct paying $11.40 to win, $5.70 to place and $3.90 to show. Stats – 192/114/$1,057.90; Follow him on Twitter: @richeng4propick