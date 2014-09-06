Horse Racing: Today at Los Alamitos, September 6

Post Time 2 p.m.

Race 1 – 1 mile, Purse $17,000, Claiming $16,000, Fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

4 Putahexonher – Speedball claimed out of last by Jack Carava; first thing is does is take blinkers off so won’t be so speed crazy.

7 Parada – Tepid chalk in a wide open opener; an poorly first off the claim so is dropped way down in class for this.

Long Shot – 1 Incredible Journey

Race 2 – 5 1/2 furlongs, Purse $42,000, Maiden special weights, Cal-breds, 2-year-olds

6 Mighty Mousse – Leap of faith that Bob Baffert means business in here; FTS has been working fast, what a shock.

1 Zinvor – Has been well bet in all three career starts; Adam Kitchingman taking the blinkers off in search of graduation day.

Long Shot – 8 Not Enough Eddie

Race 3 – 1 mile, Purse $46,000, Optional claiming $40,000, Fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

3 Front Range – Tiny edge in a wide open affair; must admit when in doubt, backing Bob Baffert is not a bad idea either.

1 Love the Breeding – The only time I like the rail at Los Alamitos is at one mile; a short run to the first turn is a bit of an edge.

Long Shot – 2 Tacit Approval

Race 4 – 5 1/2 furlongs, Purse $17,000, Maiden claiming $20,000, Fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

5 Runningwiththelute – Speedball takes a red flag drop; blinkers off, she has reached the end of the line in SoCal today.

10 Ava’s Ballet – Did everything but win last time in a game effort; Joe Steiner doesn’t win many so a close loss is a bigger dagger.

Long Shot – 7 Sunday Stroll

Race 5 – 5 1/2 furlongs, Purse $42,000, Maiden special weights, Fillies, 2-year-olds

2 Partyin – Good to see Kent Desormeaux riding at Los Al; he hooks up here with Jeff Bonde on a filly who has shown some ability.

11 So You Say – Bob Baffert will always get overbet, much more so at Los Alamitos; his stock is pricier than the usual competitors.

Long Shot – 10 Queen of Scream

Race 6 – 6 1/2 furlongs, $75,000 Beverly J. Lewis, Fillies, 3-year-olds

2 Delta Flower – Gets class relief from the grade 2 Summer Oaks for this; flattered when Jojo Warrior won right back.

5 Ramona’s Wildcat – Would of been a ship and win horse at Del Mar; instead Doug O’Neill spots her here in lesser company for less money.

Long Shot – 1 Senza Fina

Race 7 – 6 furlongs, Purse $19,000, Starter allowance $12,500, 3-year-olds and up

9 When We Met – Tiny edge in another difficult heat; the outside posts are better than the inside posts in sprints.

5 Newfound Gold – Beaten favorite did not have a clean trip in last; claimed by Peter Miller who changes pilots to Tyler Baze.

Long Shot – 8 Gal Has to Like It

Race 8 – 1 mile, $200,000 Los Alamitos Mile, 3-year-olds and up

2 Masochistic – Gets tested for class after three easy wins in a row; if you missed him at Churchill, you missed the best odds already.

6 Soi Phet – May have bumped his head on the ceiling in last; this is a much easier group and an outright upset would not surprise.

Long Shot – 1 Clubhouse Ride

Race 9 – 1 mile, Purse $17,000, Maiden claiming $20,000, 3-year-olds and up

7 Fast Mast – Has back class where he could run a decent race from memory; this figures to be a cavalry charge to the finish.

2 Royal Tale – If you are live in the pick 6, I hope you are spread in here; would not be shocked with an unusual result.

Long Shot – 6 Hold Everything

Best Bet – 2 Delta Flower (race 6)

Los Alamitos Friday – Picks/Winners/Mutuels, 15/6/$42.40; Long Shots, 7/0/$0; Best Bet, 1/1/$3.60

Los Alamitos Totals – 15/6/$42.40; Long Shots, 7/0/$0; Best Bets, 1/1/$3.60

SIMULCAST PLAY OF THE DAY – #4 Vicar’s in Trouble (9/5) in race 11 at Louisiana Downs. For scoring purposes, we’ll make a hypothetical $2 win, place and show bet, $6 total. On Friday, Pass the Dice was scratched at Belmont Park. Stats – 138/82/$785.30; Follow him on Twitter: @richeng4propick