Horseplayer wins $825K at Horseshoe Las Vegas

Dan Piazza earned $825,000 after topping a field of 800 entries from 623 players to win the 26th NTRA National Horseplayers Championship on Sunday at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Piazza, 64, a financial adviser from Chicago, held off a late charge from runner-up Tom Boyd at the final table to claim an Eclipse Award as the 2025 Horseplayer of the Year.

Piazza prevailed after amassing a mythical bankroll of $356.52 over the three-day tournament at the Horseshoe. Players attempted to earn the highest possible bankroll based on mythical $2 win/place wagers. There were mandatory assigned races on each contest day.

Boyd, from New Providence, New Jersey, finished second with $342.22 and took home $250,000.

Ray Hassan of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, placed third with a bankroll of $328.36 and won $200,000.

Boyd trailed Piazza by $68.90 heading into the final table, but closed the gap by cashing on Tampa Bay’s ninth race and gaining $36.20. He also earned $22 on Gulfstream’s eighth race to inch closer.

Santa Anita’s sixth race was the final race of the event. Piazza and Boyd wagered on 7-1 Commander, who finished off the board. Yacowlef, the 2-1 second choice, won to preserve the victory for Piazza, who cashed just once in the final table for $2.60 on Tampa Bay’s ninth race.

The tournament began Friday morning and was whittled down from 800 entries to 80 entries after Saturday. Bankrolls amassed during Day 1, Day 2 and the semifinals rolled over to the final table, where the 10 finalists competed in seven assigned races.

A total of $4.9 million in cash and prizes was awarded over the three days, including more than $3 million in cash alone. Tournament results can be found at NTRA.com.

