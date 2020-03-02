Houston, St. Louis clear XFL favorites

The Roughnecks and Battlehawks are the league’s only two teams with winning records, and that is reflected in the futures odds.

Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (11) carries the ball as he runs during an XFL football game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The Houston Roughnecks and St. Louis Battlehawks have separated themselves as the two best teams in the XFL.

Houston, the league’s only undefeated team, is +120 to win the title at William Hill, and St. Louis (3-1) is +220.

Every other team has a record of 2-2 or worse and is listed at +650 or worse to claim the championship. The Dallas Renegades and D.C. Defenders are +650, followed by the Los Angeles Wildcats (12-1), Tampa Bay Vipers (15-1), New York Guardians (15-1) and Seattle Dragons (40-1).

The Week 5 lines have been released at some Las Vegas sportsbooks.

On Saturday, Houston is a 13-point home favorite over Seattle (total 46) at William Hill, and Dallas is a 7½-point home favorite over New York (38).

On Sunday, St. Louis is a 2-point road favorite at D.C. (38½), and Tampa Bay is a 1½-point road favorite at Los Angeles (39½). St. Louis is a 3-point favorite at Circa Sports.

Week 4 continued a strong under trend in XFL games this season.

On Saturday, New York beat Los Angeles 17-14 as a 7-point home underdog, and the game stayed under 38½. St. Louis defeated Seattle 23-16, but the Dragons covered as 12-point road underdogs. The game was the only one of the weekend to go over the total, just sneaking past the closing number of 38.

On Sunday, Houston held off Dallas 27-20 as a 2-point road favorite (under 51), and Tampa Bay earned its first win of the season with a 25-0 rout of D.C. as a 4½-point home underdog (under 44).

For the season, unders are 11-5. Home teams are 11-5 straight up and 10-6 against the spread. Favorites are 10-6 straight up but are 7-9 ATS.

