Houston underdog in NCAA title game despite stunning upset of Duke

Houston's J'Wan Roberts (13) celebrates after Houston beat Duke in the national semifinals at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Florida is a consensus 1-point favorite over Houston in Monday night’s men’s college basketball national championship game.

The consensus total is 142 for the matchup of No. 1 seeds that both rallied for comeback wins Saturday in the Final Four national semifinals.

Houston, which closed as a 4½-point underdog to Duke, trailed 64-55 with less than three minutes left before ending the game on a 15-3 run, including 9-0 in the final minute, in a stunning 70-67 victory.

It was a miracle over for bettors who wagered on the game to top the opening total of 136½, as the teams combined for 14 points in the final 86 seconds. On the flip side, it was a bad beat for bettors who went under 136½ after the total closed at 137½.

Florida erased an eight-point halftime deficit en route to a 79-73 victory over Auburn and cover as a 2-point favorite in Saturday’s first national semifinal.

The game stayed under the total of 158½ to snap the Gators’ 11-game over streak.

Walter Clayton Jr. scored 34 points for the Gators to become the first player since Larry Bird in 1979 to score 30 points or more in back-to-back Elite Eight and Final Four games.

A BetMGM gambler has a $100,000 wager to win $900,000 riding on Florida to cut down the nets at 9-1.

A BetMGM bettor lost a $500,000 wager that would’ve paid $1.75 million had Duke won the national title.

