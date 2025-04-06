Houston underdog in NCAA title game despite stunning upset of Duke
Florida is a consensus favorite over Houston on Monday in the national championship game after both teams rallied for victories in the Final Four on Saturday.
Florida is a consensus 1-point favorite over Houston in Monday night’s men’s college basketball national championship game.
The consensus total is 142 for the matchup of No. 1 seeds that both rallied for comeback wins Saturday in the Final Four national semifinals.
Houston, which closed as a 4½-point underdog to Duke, trailed 64-55 with less than three minutes left before ending the game on a 15-3 run, including 9-0 in the final minute, in a stunning 70-67 victory.
It was a miracle over for bettors who wagered on the game to top the opening total of 136½, as the teams combined for 14 points in the final 86 seconds. On the flip side, it was a bad beat for bettors who went under 136½ after the total closed at 137½.
Florida erased an eight-point halftime deficit en route to a 79-73 victory over Auburn and cover as a 2-point favorite in Saturday’s first national semifinal.
The game stayed under the total of 158½ to snap the Gators’ 11-game over streak.
Walter Clayton Jr. scored 34 points for the Gators to become the first player since Larry Bird in 1979 to score 30 points or more in back-to-back Elite Eight and Final Four games.
A BetMGM gambler has a $100,000 wager to win $900,000 riding on Florida to cut down the nets at 9-1.
A BetMGM bettor lost a $500,000 wager that would’ve paid $1.75 million had Duke won the national title.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.