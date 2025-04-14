How did sportsbooks do on Rory McIlroy winning the Masters?

Rory McIlroy’s odds were 14-1 before the second round of the Masters, and he was a -200 favorite when he entered the final round with a two-stroke lead.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after hitting from the fairway on the 15th hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, right, hugs Justin Rose, of England, after winning in a playoff after the final round the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the bunker on the 18th hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, waves after making a putt on the 14th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Winner Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, holds the trophy at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Rory McIlroy took bettors on a wild roller-coaster ride Sunday in the final round of the Masters before winning his first green jacket in a playoff to complete the career Grand Slam.

The popular golfer from Northern Ireland, the Masters ticket leader at several sportsbooks who closed as the +650 second choice, finally rewarded bettors with a win at Augusta National 14 years after he blew a four-shot lead there in the final round.

McIlroy, 35, blew a four-shot lead on the back nine Sunday and missed a chance to win the year’s first major on the 72nd hole when he missed a 5-foot par putt. But he bounced back to beat Justin Rose (a 125-1 long shot) on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff when he made a 4-foot birdie putt.

McIlroy’s odds were 14-1 before the second round, and he was a -200 favorite when he entered the final round with a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau. He closed as the -140 favorite in the playoff and became the sixth golfer to win the four major championships.

Despite the betting public backing McIlroy, books won on the Masters overall.

“We did very well,” Westgate SuperBook golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman said. “We were a modest winner on the outright (winner market) because (McIlroy) was No. 1 in tickets and No. 2 in money, but we did really well on the matchups and propositions. Even the winning score.”

Bettors who wagered under 276½ for the winning score were dealt a bad beat when McIlroy’s bogey on 18 pushed the total over at 277 (11 under par).

The Westgate took a $200 wager to win $25,000 on Rose at 125-1 and $100 bets on him to win $12,500 each.

Rose, the leader after each of the first two rounds, would have been a great result at Caesars Sportsbook.

“A Justin Rose victory would’ve been lucrative for the book,” Caesars lead golf oddsmaker Anthony Salleroli said. “But we are still satisfied with the results from this year’s Masters, and it was exciting to see Rory fulfill his career Grand Slam.”

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed, a 90-1 long shot, finished two strokes back in third place.

“Overall a winner on Rory. Reed would have been a huge win,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Handle was great. The in-play handle was awesome. Back nine and playoff was must-see TV, and we had a huge crowd in the book.”

Caesars surpassed last year’s handle on the Masters.

Sherman expects heavy action on the PGA Championship, the year’s second major set for May 15 to 18.

“There’s so many golfers that get wagering support,” he said. “Ludvig Aberg, people think he’s knocking on the door. (Scottie) Scheffler’s always going to be there, and with what Rory’s doing, I’m anticipating it’s going to be a record handle for the PGA when we get there.”

Rory replaces Scottie

Sherman adjusted the odds for the final three majors after McIlroy’s Masters victory. McIlroy supplanted Scheffler as the +450 favorite to win the PGA Championship and is the 5-1 co-favorite with him to win the U.S. Open and +550 co-favorite with him to win the British Open.

“Right now, McIlroy’s playing the best golf out there, having won at Pebble Beach, the Players Championship and now the Masters,” Sherman said. “For the PGA, he’s going to Quail Hollow, where he’s had some of his best success. So he’s going to be extremely popular at the PGA.”

NBA play-in, playoffs

The Westgate took sharp action on the under on three of the four NBA play-in tournament games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday: Magic-Hawks, Bulls-Heat and Kings-Mavericks.

“They’re just betting that it’s not the regular season and defenses will shore up,” Sherman said.

The Lakers are the largest liability at the Westgate, which is on the hook for six figures if Los Angeles wins the title.

“But I did just bump them up from 12-1 to 14-1,” Sherman said.

The Lakers are -190 series favorites over the Timberwolves in the first round, but would face a close second-round series against either the Warriors or Rockets. If they advanced, they would be underdogs to the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals and underdogs to the Celtics or Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

The Westgate also has liability on Cleveland after taking a $6,000 bet to win $96,000 on the Cavaliers in December at 16-1 odds to win the title.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

Golf major odds

At Westgate SuperBook

Up to 18-1

PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy +450

Scottie Scheffler 5-1

Ludvig Aberg 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau 16-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy 5-1

Scottie Scheffler 5-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Ludvig Aberg 14-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

British Open

Rory McIlroy +550

Scottie Scheffler +550

Ludvig Aberg 14-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau 16-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1