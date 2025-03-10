How has Smith trade impacted Raiders’ Super Bowl odds?

The Raiders were 100-1 long shots at the Westgate SuperBook to win the Super Bowl before they acquired Geno Smith, and things haven’t changed much since.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith celebrates after the Seahawks defeated the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The Raiders filled their most pressing need when they acquired veteran quarterback Geno Smith in a trade with the Seahawks on Friday for a third-round pick.

But the deal that reunites the two-time Pro Bowler with former Seattle coach Pete Carroll has had no impact on the Raiders’ odds to win the Super Bowl.

The Raiders were 100-1 long shots at the Westgate SuperBook before they acquired Smith, and they are still 100-1 long shots after adding him.

“If you look at an average NFL quarterback, you’d probably think of Geno Smith,” Westgate oddsmaker Ed Salmons said. “He knows what he’s doing. He’s not great. He’s not bad. It’s like having Derek Carr back. He’s average.”

The Raiders are 50-1 at the Westgate to win the AFC championship. They are the 12-1 fourth choice at Caesars Sportsbook to win the AFC West.

The three-time defending AFC champion Chiefs are the -115 favorites to win the division for the 10th straight season. The Chargers are the +260 second choice and the Broncos are the +410 third pick.

“You look at the division and the Raiders are on the bottom looking way up at the next nearest team,” Salmons said. “Denver’s on the improve. The Chiefs are what they are, and the Chargers, with (coach Jim) Harbaugh, look better and better now.

“It’s hard to imagine the Raiders going to a Super Bowl winning three straight road games if they don’t win that division.”

