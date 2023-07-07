How likely are the Raiders to make the playoffs based on odds?

Las Vegas sportsbooks have posted odds on whether the Raiders will make the playoffs during the upcoming season.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks during a news conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas oddsmakers don’t give the hometown NFL team much of a shot at making the playoffs this season.

The Raiders are a big favorite to miss this postseason at several sportsbooks around town.

Circa Sports has the Raiders at minus-385 to fall short of qualifying for their first postseason since 2021. Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill lists the same proposition at minus-430.

The Westgate SuperBook has the biggest price at minus-500, with those having faith in the Raiders to make the playoffs getting a plus-375 return.

That means a bettor would have to wager $500 on the Raiders missing the playoffs to win $100, while a $100 bet on making the field would net $375. The minus-500 line equates to an implied probability of the Raiders having less than a 17 percent chance to make the postseason.

Their projected win total is mostly between 7 and 7½.

The Raiders are beginning a new era after releasing Derek Carr, who had been the franchise’s quarterback since he was drafted in 2014.

Carr led the Raiders to the postseason just twice during that period.

Coach Josh McDaniels enters his second season at the helm of the franchise.

