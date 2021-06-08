How low can you go? UNLV football MW win total 1½ at South Point

The Rebels have produced only one winning record in the past 20 seasons. UNLV had eight two-win seasons in that span and went 0-6 last year.

UNLV men's football head coach Marcus Arroyo watches his players during teamÕs practice on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV men's football head coach Marcus Arroyo watches as wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) sprints past him during teamÕs practice on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Football players and coaches come and go at UNLV, but the results largely remain the same. And they’re not pretty.

The Rebels have produced one winning record in the past 20 seasons under five coaches. UNLV compiled eight two-win seasons in that span before going 0-6 last year in Marcus Arroyo’s first season as coach.

“I don’t think Vince Lombardi can win at UNLV,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said. “I really don’t.”

The South Point posted college football regular-season win totals for conference games only and opened the Rebels at 1½ wins. Under is a -300 favorite. Over pays +250.

“It’s tough to find two conference wins out of this schedule,” Andrews said.

UNLV has Mountain West home games at Allegiant Stadium against Utah State, San Jose State, Hawaii and San Diego State. It has conference road games at Fresno State, UNR, New Mexico and Air Force.

The South Point posted regular-season win totals on conference games only on all 10 FBS conferences.

“I know everybody in America thinks COVID is over with. I’m just not so sure,” Andrews said. “But I’m pretty confident every conference will do their best to play all of their conference games, even though they may get a cancellation against other teams on their schedule. I just thought it was a safer way to go.”

Andrews said Louisiana Tech generated a lot of early action.

“They bet me pretty good on the Louisiana Tech under (6½),” he said.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.