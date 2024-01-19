43°F
How presidential election odds changed after Trump’s win in Iowa

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2024 - 6:02 am
 
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump appears at a caucus night party ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump appears at a caucus night party in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Donald Trump’s betting odds to reclaim the White House improved after his landslide win in the Iowa caucuses.

Former President Trump’s odds at Betfair sportsbook shortened to the +132 favorite to win the 2024 U.S. presidential election over President Joe Biden, the +205 second choice.

A positive number represents how much a person would profit on a $100 bet. In this case, a bettor would win $132 on a $100 bet on Trump to win the election.

In December, Trump was +138 and Biden +200 at the London-based book.

Trump is the heavy -714 favorite to be the Republican nominee, followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at +1,150 and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 45-1.

A negative number represents how much a person would need to bet to win $100. In this case, a bettor would have to wager $714 to win $100 on Trump to win the nomination.

Trump is the -110 favorite at London-based Ladbrokes sportsbook to win the presidency, and he’s the even-money favorite at offshore books BetOnline and SportsBetting.ag (offshore books operate illegally in the U.S.).

Former First Lady Michelle Obama saw her odds improve from 12-1 to the 9-1 third choice at BetOnline behind Trump and Biden to be the next president. Haley is 16-1.

Biden is the -500 favorite to be the Democratic nominee, followed by Obama at 6-1 and California Gov. Gavin Newsom at 8-1.

Trump overtook Biden in September as the favorite to win the 2024 election.

At electionbettingodds.com, which averages live odds from Betfair.com, PredictIt.org, Smarkets.com and Polymarket.com, Trump’s implied odds to win are 45.2 percent, which equate to +121. Biden’s implied odds to win re-election are 35.8 percent, or +179.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

