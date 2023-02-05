How to mix in Golden Knights with Super Bowl prop betting

Several Super Bowl props involving the Golden Knights’ game Feb. 12 against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena are posted at the Westgate SuperBook.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel skates to the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Cross-sport Super Bowl prop bets are becoming increasingly popular with bettors, and the Westgate SuperBook annually posts some of the best.

For the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the SuperBook posted several props involving the Golden Knights’ game on Super Bowl Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena.

Betting on the props closes at 12:08 p.m. Feb. 12.

Here are the props:

— Total Ducks goals vs. Philadelphia Eagles touchdowns (-145).

— Knights goals (-½, -150) vs. Chiefs-Eagles field goals made.

— Knights shots on goal (-11½, -110) vs. Chiefs points.

— Ducks-Knights first-period goals (-140) vs. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts TD passes.

— Ducks-Knights goals (-½, -190) vs. Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown receptions.

— Points by Knights forward Jack Eichel vs. field goals made by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (-½, Even).

— Points by Knights forward Chandler Stephenson vs. Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell rush attempts (-2½, -145).

— Knights first-period goals vs. Hurts TD passes (-½, -110).

Caesars Sportsbook also had a few props tied to the Knights:

— Knights goals vs. yards on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first rush (-140).

— Knights shots on goal vs. distance of first made field goal (-½, -120)

— Shots on goal by Eichel vs. Mahomes rush attempts (-135)

