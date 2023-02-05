64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

How to mix in Golden Knights with Super Bowl prop betting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2023 - 2:07 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel skates to the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during t ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel skates to the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Cross-sport Super Bowl prop bets are becoming increasingly popular with bettors, and the Westgate SuperBook annually posts some of the best.

For the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the SuperBook posted several props involving the Golden Knights’ game on Super Bowl Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena.

Betting on the props closes at 12:08 p.m. Feb. 12.

Here are the props:

— Total Ducks goals vs. Philadelphia Eagles touchdowns (-145).

— Knights goals (-½, -150) vs. Chiefs-Eagles field goals made.

— Knights shots on goal (-11½, -110) vs. Chiefs points.

— Ducks-Knights first-period goals (-140) vs. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts TD passes.

— Ducks-Knights goals (-½, -190) vs. Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown receptions.

— Points by Knights forward Jack Eichel vs. field goals made by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (-½, Even).

— Points by Knights forward Chandler Stephenson vs. Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell rush attempts (-2½, -145).

— Knights first-period goals vs. Hurts TD passes (-½, -110).

Caesars Sportsbook also had a few props tied to the Knights:

— Knights goals vs. yards on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first rush (-140).

— Knights shots on goal vs. distance of first made field goal (-½, -120)

— Shots on goal by Eichel vs. Mahomes rush attempts (-135)

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27 million, bankruptcy records show
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27 million, bankruptcy records show
2
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
3
As Harry Reid airport grows, so does the need for another airport
As Harry Reid airport grows, so does the need for another airport
4
Las Vegas is Perez Hilton’s family destination
Las Vegas is Perez Hilton’s family destination
5
Lions QB tells Derek Carr: ‘There’s life on the other side’
Lions QB tells Derek Carr: ‘There’s life on the other side’
Like and follow Vegas Nation
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories for you
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Favorites split, as Jaguars get backdoor cover
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Favorites split, as Jaguars get backdoor cover
Popular Super Bowl props already posted at sportsbooks
Popular Super Bowl props already posted at sportsbooks
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Favorites cash to earn trip to Super Bowl
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Favorites cash to earn trip to Super Bowl
How Patrick Mahomes’ injury impacts AFC championship game prop bets
How Patrick Mahomes’ injury impacts AFC championship game prop bets
Patrick Mahomes props among early movers at sportsbooks
Patrick Mahomes props among early movers at sportsbooks
Westgate SuperBook posts Super Bowl LVII prop bets — FULL LIST
Westgate SuperBook posts Super Bowl LVII prop bets — FULL LIST