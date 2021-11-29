68°F
If Patriots win Super Bowl, Mattress Mack will win big

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2021 - 3:21 pm
 
Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, 68, at his main store Tuesday, Nov ...
Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, 68, at his main store Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mattress Mack is back for another multimillion-dollar bet that could result in the largest payout in legal sports betting history.

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has wagered $2 million to win $46 million on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl.

Mack made two bets at 23-1 odds in Colorado, wagering $1.25 million at Barstool Sportsbook and $750,000 at theScore Bet on Nov. 18, the day before the Patriots whipped the Falcons 25-0 on “Thursday Night Football.”

New England (8-4) won and covered its sixth straight game Sunday in a 36-13 rout of the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots are now the 9-1 fifth choice at Circa Sports to win Super Bowl LVI.

“I thought, to use a horse racing term, that it was an overlay,” said Mack, 70. “Twenty-three to one is way high, based upon their history and the whole organization up there, especially the head coach.

“I took a gamble at that and so far it’s looking pretty good.”

Mack recently lost $4 million in bets on the Astros to win the World Series that would’ve paid $36.6 million had they won. Houston lost the World Series to the Atlanta Braves in six games.

“A gambler was telling me that if you’ve got the best of it, you’ve got a chance,” Mack said. “I had the best of it with the Astros, but it didn’t work out. Maybe I’ll get lucky on this one.”

The bets on the Astros were hedges against potential losses from a furniture promotion. But Mack said his wagers on the Patriots are purely value bets. He isn’t running a Super Bowl promotion yet.

“I like the overlay,” he said. “It could turn into a promotion, depending on how far they go. If they do make it that far, I’ll have that leverage.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

