‘Impossible to lose’: Betting public all over Dodgers to win World Series

The Dodgers are -150 favorites over the Blue Jays (+135) in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday at Toronto. The total is 7½ (over-115).

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani watches his home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Dodgers can’t lose.

At least that’s the mindset of the betting public, which is loading up on Los Angeles to beat the Blue Jays and win back-to-back World Series titles.

“It’s just all Dodgers betting,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “The public can’t get enough of the Dodgers. They think it’s impossible for them to lose.”

The Dodgers are 9-1 in the playoffs and swept the Brewers in four games in the National League Championship Series, capped by arguably the best performance in baseball history by Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese two-way star not only threw six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts but also hit three home runs, including one that sailed out of Dodger Stadium.

L.A., which has won five straight postseason games while allowing only one run in each, is a -270 series favorite at the Westgate and Toronto is +230.

“The price is just astronomical. The tax on the Dodgers right now is just outrageous,” Salmons said. “The Dodgers’ pitching has been phenomenal but it’s not like they’ve been scoring a ton of runs.”

The Dodgers are -250 favorites at Circa Sports, which is on the hook for a loss “well into six figures” if L.A. prevails to cash a massive two-leg futures parlay with the Thunder to win the 2025 NBA title.

“The way things have worked out, I can’t complain too much, because although we are a loser to the Dodgers to a significant degree, we win more than twice as much on the Blue Jays,” Circa sportsbook director Chris Bennett said. “It’s not the ideal matchup for us but we’re pretty happy that we’ve got a shot for a nice win with the Blue Jays and a number we can work with if we want to mitigate some of that liability on the Dodgers.

“It’s more likely than not that Circa Sports is going to be rooting for the Blue Jays overall. … We’re just going to try to manage the markets and not lose too badly to the Dodgers if they end up getting it done.”

Best bets

CBS Sportsline handicapper Micah Roberts recommends three best bets on Friday’s World Series opener at Toronto.

Dodgers (-150) over Blue Jays

“The Blue Jays have an edge in Game 1 of the World Series because they went 58-29 at home, but the thing that matters most right now is the pitching of Blake Snell, who has won his last six starts, allowing a total of three runs,” said Roberts (@MicahRoberts7). “This guy is pitching his best of the season, maybe career, and it came at the right time to start the playoffs. Not only Snell, but the entire starting pitching staff of the Dodgers is pitching their best of the season cumulatively leading into the World Series.

“Snell hasn’t allowed a run in his last two starts, both on the road, and pitched a season-high eight innings in his last game at Milwaukee.”

Blake Snell over 6½ strikeouts (+110)

“The Blue Jays led baseball with a .296 average, 20 home runs and 66 RBIs in the playoffs while only having 64 strikeouts collectively. But they’re about to face the best pitcher they’ll face, maybe all season, in Snell,” Roberts said. “He’s certainly the hottest pitcher they’ll face all season. … In his last six starts, he’s had nine or more strikeouts in five of them.”

Dodgers-Blue Jays under 6 (+200)

“The Dodgers have won their last five playoff games, and all five stayed under the total. So what’s going to happen in Game 1 at Toronto?” Roberts said. “Snell is pitching for the Dodgers, and he provides most of the answers from his recent work. All Snell has done in his last six starts is win, and his last two were on the road in the playoffs, and he didn’t allow any runs.

“He’s having an all-time playoff performance. If the Blue Jays can hold the Dodgers’ bats down just a little, Snell will do the rest.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.