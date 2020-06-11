Injuries again rattle Kentucky Derby futures

Tiz the Law’s odds continue to drop with Charlatan and Maxfield joining Nadal by being ruled out of the Run for the Roses because of injuries.

In this March 28, 2020, image provided by Gulfstream Park, Tiz the Law, riddren by Manuel Franco, wins the Florida Derby horse race at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Leading contender Tiz the Law breezed five furlongs Monday, June 8, 2020, in preparation for the $1 million Belmont Stakes. The race will kick off this year’s thoroughbred Triple Crown in less than two weeks at New York's Belmont Park. (Lauren King/Coglianese Photos, Gulfstream Park via AP, File)

As the Kentucky Derby field gets thinner, Tiz the Law’s futures odds get shorter.

Tiz the Law is now the +325 favorite at Circa Sports and the +350 co-favorite at William Hill (with Honor A.P.) for the Sept. 5 Run for the Roses as injuries continue to decimate the field. Top contenders Charlatan and Maxfield joined Nadal in dropping out of the race in the past week.

William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said the losses “hurt the luster” of the event.

“I wish they wouldn’t have gone out,” he said. “It just affects the shape of the race.”

William Hill is well-positioned on the race after it was moved to later in the year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bogdanovich said.

“It’s going to be a larger handle,” he said. “I don’t think we’re in too bad of shape on any of it.”

After the top two, William Hill has Authentic at 5-1 and Sole Volante at 8-1.

Circa has been offering yes/no props on several of the top horses. Tiz the Law moved from +475 after Nadal’s injury to +325 (no -450) after the recent dropouts.

Authentic and Honor A.P. are next at +500 (no -780) at Circa, followed by Sole Volante at +950 (no -1,700). Honor A.P. moved down from 10-1 after beating Authentic in the Santa Anita Derby on Saturday.

The no prop will pay out at -900 on Charlatan and -1,200 on Maxfield.

Circa makes Tiz the Law the -150 favorite (no +120) to win the June 20 Belmont Stakes. No other horse has a yes/no prop listed for the race, which has gone from third to first out of the starting gate in a shuffled Triple Crown season.

Sole Volante is +425, and Dr. Post is +560. Authentic and Honor A.P. will not run in the Belmont.

