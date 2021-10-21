77°F
Injury news drives down spread, total for Broncos-Browns

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2021 - 1:57 pm
 
Updated October 21, 2021 - 2:04 pm
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gets injured on a hit by Arizona Cardinals defe ...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gets injured on a hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Injuries to Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield and other Browns have sent the spread and total tumbling for Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

The Browns are consensus 1½-point home favorites after opening as high as -6. Wynn Las Vegas was the only sportsbook at Browns -2 on Thursday afternoon.

The line began moving on doubts about Mayfield’s status, and he was subsequently ruled out with a shoulder injury. The Browns are also without their top two running backs, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is questionable.

The line got as low as Browns -1 on Thursday before some buy-back showed up on Cleveland, Westgate SuperBook sportsbook director John Murray said.

“Tons of sharp money on Denver is what pushed that number all the way down,” he said via text message.

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett also said money poured in on the Broncos until the line reached Browns -1½.

“That seems to be drawing balanced action,” he said via text message.

The total also moved on the injury news, dropping from 44 to a consensus of 40½ on Thursday afternoon. The Westgate was the only sportsbook at 40.

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said the ticket count was even on the spread, and Station Casinos faced “no real decision on the game.”

“In a rare occurrence, we’ll probably need the over,” he said via text message.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

