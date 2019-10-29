James Holzhauer back on ‘Jeopardy!’ Nov. 6 for champions tournament
Holzhauer will compete in the Tournament of Champions quarterfinals Nov. 6, but a potential rematch against Emma Boettcher will have to wait until the semifinals.
James Holzhauer will make his much-anticipated return to “Jeopardy!” next week in the game show’s 10-day Tournament of Champions, which starts Monday.
The Las Vegas-based professional sports bettor will compete in the quarterfinals on Nov. 6, against Alan Dunn, a software development manager from Johns Creek, Georgia, and Lindsey Shultz, a physician and healthcare analyst from Pittsburgh.
Holzhauer became a national sensation earlier this year when he won $2.46 million during a 32-game winning streak that was ended by Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher on the June 3 episode.
A potential Holzhauer-Boettcher rematch will have to wait until the semifinals, which air Nov. 11-13. The finals air Nov. 14 and 15.
Boettcher will compete in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 7, against Eric R. Backes, an attorney from Oviedo, Florida., and Josh Hill, a network engineer from North Little Rock, Arkansas.
Hill is second in the field of 15 former champs to Holzhauer in total winnings, with $163,721, and is in a three-way tie for second in games won with seven.
The winner will claim the $250,000 grand prize. The runner-up earns $100,000. Third place takes home $50,000.
“Jeopardy!” airs weekdays at 7 p.m. on KLAS-TV, Channel 8.
