47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

James Holzhauer back on ‘Jeopardy!’ Nov. 6 for champions tournament

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2019 - 8:18 pm
 
Updated October 28, 2019 - 8:33 pm

James Holzhauer will make his much-anticipated return to “Jeopardy!” next week in the game show’s 10-day Tournament of Champions, which starts Monday.

The Las Vegas-based professional sports bettor will compete in the quarterfinals on Nov. 6, against Alan Dunn, a software development manager from Johns Creek, Georgia, and Lindsey Shultz, a physician and healthcare analyst from Pittsburgh.

Holzhauer became a national sensation earlier this year when he won $2.46 million during a 32-game winning streak that was ended by Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher on the June 3 episode.

A potential Holzhauer-Boettcher rematch will have to wait until the semifinals, which air Nov. 11-13. The finals air Nov. 14 and 15.

Boettcher will compete in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 7, against Eric R. Backes, an attorney from Oviedo, Florida., and Josh Hill, a network engineer from North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Hill is second in the field of 15 former champs to Holzhauer in total winnings, with $163,721, and is in a three-way tie for second in games won with seven.

The winner will claim the $250,000 grand prize. The runner-up earns $100,000. Third place takes home $50,000.

“Jeopardy!” airs weekdays at 7 p.m. on KLAS-TV, Channel 8.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the T ...
NFL betting breakdown — Week 8
By Alex B. Smith Special to the / RJ

Handicapper Alex B. Smith of axsmithsports.com breaks down Week 8 of the NFL season.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) reacts against the Cleveland Browns during an ...
NFL betting trends for Week 8
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The road team has covered the first seven Seattle games this season, and the Seahawks are 3-0 ATS in road games. Seattle has covered eight of its last nine road games.

Rutgers punter Adam Korsak (94) kicks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college footbal ...
Liberty could offer Rutgers a temporary respite from misery
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

The Scarlet Knights scored a combined 30 points in their last six games, going 0-6 straight up and against the spread while failing to cover by an average of 13.8 points.