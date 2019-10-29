James Holzhauer back on ‘Jeopardy!’ Nov. 6 for champions tournament

Holzhauer will compete in the Tournament of Champions quarterfinals Nov. 6, but a potential rematch against Emma Boettcher will have to wait until the semifinals.

"Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer on hand to play a few rounds for fun with IGT executives and guests during the Global Gaming Expo 2019 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

James Holzhauer will make his much-anticipated return to “Jeopardy!” next week in the game show’s 10-day Tournament of Champions, which starts Monday.

The Las Vegas-based professional sports bettor will compete in the quarterfinals on Nov. 6, against Alan Dunn, a software development manager from Johns Creek, Georgia, and Lindsey Shultz, a physician and healthcare analyst from Pittsburgh.

Holzhauer became a national sensation earlier this year when he won $2.46 million during a 32-game winning streak that was ended by Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher on the June 3 episode.

A potential Holzhauer-Boettcher rematch will have to wait until the semifinals, which air Nov. 11-13. The finals air Nov. 14 and 15.

Boettcher will compete in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 7, against Eric R. Backes, an attorney from Oviedo, Florida., and Josh Hill, a network engineer from North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Hill is second in the field of 15 former champs to Holzhauer in total winnings, with $163,721, and is in a three-way tie for second in games won with seven.

The winner will claim the $250,000 grand prize. The runner-up earns $100,000. Third place takes home $50,000.

“Jeopardy!” airs weekdays at 7 p.m. on KLAS-TV, Channel 8.

