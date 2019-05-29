James Holzhauer closing in on Ken Jennings’ ‘Jeopardy!’ total

If James Holzhauer reverts to averaging nearly $78 thousand per game, he will surpass Ken Jennings’ total on Monday’s program.

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and Las Vegas sports bettor James Holzhauer (Facebook)

Maybe James Holzhauer had an off night Tuesday.

Sure he claimed his 29th victory, but he won “only” $59,831, far below his average of $77,756. His total earnings of $2,254,938 put the Las Vegas sports bettor in the same area code as all-time winner Ken Jennings’ total of $2,520,700. If Holzhauer reverts to averaging nearly $78 thousand per game, he will surpass Jennings on Monday’s program.

In an email to the Review-Journal, Holzhauer called Jennings’ record “an incredible one.”

“Who needs Powerball when you have 28 days on ‘Jeopardy!’?” joked host Alex Trebek before the start of Tuesday’s game.

Holzhauer goes for win No. 30 at 7 p.m. Wednesday on KLAS-TV, Channel 8.