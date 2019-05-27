James Holzhauer earns $130,022 with perfect 28th ‘Jeopardy!’ win

The Las Vegas pro sports bettor’s win of $130,022 is the second-highest one-day total in the 35-year history of the game show.

James Holzhauer (Jeopardy.com)

Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick presents the key to the Las Vegas Strip to "Jeopardy!" sensation James Holzhauer in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, May 2, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

James Holzhauer shows no signs of slowing down on “Jeopardy!”

The Las Vegas professional sports bettor won his 28th consecutive game on the show Monday in dominant fashion. His win of $130,022 is the second-highest one-day total in the 35-year history of the game show, trailing his own record of $131,127. He now owns the 15 highest totals, according to thejeopardyfan.com.

Holzhauer increased his 28-day total winnings to $2,195,557 to close in on the “Jeopardy!” regular play record set by Ken Jennings of Edmonds, Washington, who won $2,520,700 during a record 74-game winning streak in 2004.

Holzhauer, 34, had a perfect game Monday, answering correctly 40 out of 40 times, and has been correct on his last 22 Final Jeopardy clues.

Overall, he has answered correctly 1,018 times in 1,049 attempts. He’s 62 of 66 on Daily Doubles (for net earnings of $584,876) and 27 of 28 on Final Jeopardy. He’s also been first on the buzzer 58 percent of the time (921 of 1,578).

According to thejeopardyfan.com, Holzhauer has a 92 percent chance to surpass Jennings’ winnings total and a 53 percent chance to eclipse Lancaster, Pennsylvania, native Brad Rutter’s earnings mark, tournaments included, of $4,688,436.

