James Holzhauer makes triumphant return to ‘Jeopardy!’

James Holzhauer returned to “Jeopardy!” in flawless fashion Monday following a two-week hiatus.

"Jeopardy!" sensation James Holzhauer speaks after being presented with a key to the Las Vegas Strip in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

James Holzhauer returned to “Jeopardy!” in flawless fashion Monday following a two-week hiatus.

The Las Vegas professional sports bettor notched his eighth perfect game — correctly answering all 37 clues — en route to winning his 23rd consecutive game and $89,229 to increase his winnings to $1,780,237.

He’s the second-winningest contestant in in the 35-year history of the game show behind Ken Jennings of Edmonds, Washington, who won 74 consecutive games and $2.5 million in 2004.

Holzhauer, 34, now owns the top 13 one-day totals in show history, according to thejeopardyfan.com. His average winnings of $77,402 have eclipsed Roger Craig’s previous one-day record of $77,000.

Holzhauer is believed to hold the “Jeopardy!” record for most consecutive correct responses at 187. His current streak is 151. He has correctly answered 841 of 868 clues overall.

He’s 52 of 56 on Daily Doubles for net earnings of $483,845 and is 22 of 23 in Final Jeopardy.

The show airs at 7 p.m. weeknights on KLAS, Channel 8.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.