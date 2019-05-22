James Holzhauer wins 24th consecutive game on ‘Jeopardy!’

The Las Vegas professional sports bettor made $86,905 on Tuesday to run his total winnings to $1,867,142 and inch closer to Ken Jennings’ record of $2.5 million.

"Jeopardy!" sensation James Holzhauer, right answers questions from the media after being presented with a key to the Las Vegas Strip from Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Another day, another dominant performance by James Holzhauer on “Jeopardy!”

The Las Vegas professional sports bettor won his 24th consecutive game Tuesday, earning $86,905 to run his total winnings to $1,867,142.

Holzhauer, 34, is the second winningest contestant in the 35-year history of the game show, trailing only Ken Jennings of Edmonds, Washington, who won 74 straight games and $2.5 million in 2004.

Holzhauer answered all 34 clues correctly in Tuesday’s episode. According to thejeopardyfan.com, he’s believed to be the first player to have three straight perfect games and is riding a streak of 212 consecutive correct answers. He’s answered correctly 876 of 903 times overall.

Tuesday’s win of $86,905 is the 11th-highest one-day total in show history, and Holzhauer now holds the top 14 highest one-day totals ever.

The website’s prediction model gives Holzhauer an 87 percent chance of surpassing Jennings’ winnings and a 53 percent chance of surpassing Lancaster, Pennsylvania, native Brad Rutter’s all-time winnings total, tournaments included, of $4.68 million.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.