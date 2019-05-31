James Holzhauer wins ‘Jeopardy!’ again, poised to pass Ken Jennings

The Las Vegas professional sports gambler needs $58,485 to top the total of $2,520,700 won by Ken Jennings during his 74-game winning streak in 2004.

“Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer listens to a question from the audience during a seminar at the International Conference on Gambling and Risk Taking on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

James Holzhauer won his 32nd consecutive game on “Jeopardy!” on Friday and is on pace to pass Ken Jennings’ regular play winnings record on Monday’s show.

The Las Vegas professional sports gambler needs $58,485 to top the total of $2,520,700 won by Jennings of Edmonds, Washington, during his 74-game winning streak in 2004.

Holzhauer, 34, won $79,633 on Friday to increase his 32-game total to $2,462,216. His average win during his run on the popular game show is $76,944.

According to thejeopardyfan.com, Holzhauer has answered correctly 1,160 times in 1,196 attempts. He’s 71 of 75 on Daily Doubles (for net earnings of $653,416) and is 31 of 32 on Final Jeopardy, where he’s been correct on his past 26 clues.

“Jeopardy!” airs at 7 p.m. weeknights on KLAS-TV, Channel 8.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.