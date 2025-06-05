89°F
Jay-Z makes $1M bet on Thunder-Pacers NBA Finals series

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, laughs next to general manager Sam P ...
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, laughs next to general manager Sam Presti, right, after Game 5 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2025 - 4:07 pm
 

Jay-Z is in an Oklahoma City state of mind.

The billionaire rapper and producer bet $1 million to win $2.3 million on the Thunder to win the NBA Finals in five games over the Indiana Pacers.

Jay-Z placed the bet at Fanatics Sportsbook, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, at +230 odds, the book posted Thursday on X (@FanaticsBook).

Oklahoma City is a consensus 9½-point home favorite over Indiana in Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday and is a -750 series favorite.

The Thunder to win in five games is the favorite in the exact series result, followed by Oklahoma City in a four-game sweep (3-1) and the Thunder in six (4-1).

