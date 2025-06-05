Jay-Z makes $1M bet on Thunder-Pacers NBA Finals series
The Oklahoma City Thunder are consensus 9½-point home favorites over the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, and they’re -750 series favorites.
Jay-Z is in an Oklahoma City state of mind.
The billionaire rapper and producer bet $1 million to win $2.3 million on the Thunder to win the NBA Finals in five games over the Indiana Pacers.
Jay-Z placed the bet at Fanatics Sportsbook, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, at +230 odds, the book posted Thursday on X (@FanaticsBook).
JAY-Z bets $1 Million on OKC to win in 5 @RocNation @RocNationSports @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/27aysHGKSr
— Fanatics Sportsbook (@FanaticsBook) June 5, 2025
The Thunder to win in five games is the favorite in the exact series result, followed by Oklahoma City in a four-game sweep (3-1) and the Thunder in six (4-1).
