‘Jeopardy!’ champ James Holzhauer to appear at G2E

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2019 - 2:56 pm
 

“Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer is scheduled to appear at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the International Game Technology booth at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) at the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

Holzhauer will be there to help promote IGT’s new “Jeopardy!” slot machine, which is expected to debut in casinos in 2020.

“Unless I’m way off base, I won’t be featured in the gameplay of the Jeopardy slot machine, but I will be playing some mock Jeopardy games and doing a meet-and-greet at G2E,” Holzhauer told the Review-Journal in an email. “I haven’t had a sneak peek at the game.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

